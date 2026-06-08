Tony Awards 2026 Winners: ‘Schmigadoon!’, ‘Death of a Salesman’ & More Make the List

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

The 79th annual Tony Awards took place at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall to honor the best in theatre over the past year. Death of a Salesman and Schmigadoon! were among the top winners of the evening, as Broadway’s finest came together to support the performing arts.

Hollywood Life has compiled the full list of 2026 Tony Awards winners.

Best Musical

The Lost Boys

Schmigadoon! – WINNER

Titaníque

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Luke Evans, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

Joshua Henry, Ragtime – WINNER

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!

Stephanie Hsu, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

Caissie Levy, Ragtime – WINNER

Marla Mindelle, Titaníque

Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Revival of a Play

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman – WINNER

Becky Shaw, Gina Gionfriddo

Every Brilliant Thing, Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe

Fallen Angels

Oedipus, Robert Icke

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Christopher Abbott, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime

Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot

Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw – WINNER

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Richard Thomas, The Balusters

Best Revival of a Musical

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Ragtime – WINNER

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels

Carrie Coon, Bug

Susannah Flood, Liberation

Lesley Manville, Oedipus – WINNER

Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical