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Tony Awards 2026 Winners: ‘Schmigadoon!’, ‘Death of a Salesman’ & More Make the List

'Schmigadoon!' and 'Death of a Salesman' were among the top Tony winners. See the full list here.

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Reading Time: 5 minutes
June 8, 2026 8:45AM EDT
Tony Awards 2026 Winners: See the Full List of Who Won
Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

The 79th annual Tony Awards took place at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall to honor the best in theatre over the past year. Death of a Salesman and Schmigadoon! were among the top winners of the evening, as Broadway’s finest came together to support the performing arts.

Hollywood Life has compiled the full list of 2026 Tony Awards winners.

Best Musical

The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon! – WINNER
Titaníque
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Luke Evans, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Joshua Henry, Ragtime – WINNER
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
Stephanie Hsu, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Caissie Levy, Ragtime – WINNER
Marla Mindelle, Titaníque
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Revival of a Play

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman – WINNER
Becky Shaw, Gina Gionfriddo
Every Brilliant Thing, Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe
Fallen Angels
Oedipus, Robert Icke

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Christopher Abbott, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime
Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw – WINNER
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Richard Thomas, The Balusters

Best Revival of a Musical

Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ragtime – WINNER
Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Carrie Coon, Bug
Susannah Flood, Liberation
Lesley Manville, Oedipus – WINNER
Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Best Play

The Balusters, David Lindsay-Abaire
Giant, Mark Rosenblatt
Liberation, Bess Wohl – WINNER
Little Bear Ridge Road, Samuel D. Hunter

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Best Direction of a Play

Nicholas Hytner, Giant
Robert Icke, Oedipus
Kenny Leon, The Balusters
Joe Mantello, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman – WINNER
Whitney White, Liberation

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, The Lost Boys
Lear deBessonet, Ragtime
Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
Tim Jackson, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Will Harrison, Punch
Nathan Lane, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
John Lithgow, Giant – WINNER
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Mark Strong, Oedipus

Best Choreography

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
Ellenore Scott, Ragtime
Ani Taj, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball – WINNER
Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, The Lost Boys

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

dots, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Soutra Gilmour, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Rachel Hauck, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys – WINNER
Scott Pask, Schmigadoon!

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Hildegard Bechtler, Oedipus
Takeshi Kata, Bug
Chloe Lamford, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman – WINNER
David Korins, Dog Day Afternoon
David Rockwell, Fallen Angels

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, Chess
Jane Cox, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Donald Holder, Schmigadoon!
Adam Honoré, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Adam Honoré and Donald Holder (Lighting Design) and 59 Studio (Projection Design), Ragtime
Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys – WINNER

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd, Dog Day Afternoon
Natasha Chivers, Oedipus
Stacey Derosier, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Heather Gilbert, Bug
Heather Gilbert, The Fear of 13
Jack Knowles, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman – WINNER

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, Caroline Shaw
August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, Steve Bargonetti
The Lost Boys, The Rescues
Schmigadoon!, Cinco Paul – WINNER
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Tom Gibbons, Oedipus
Lee Kinney, The Fear of 13
Josh Schmidt, Bug
Mikaal Sulaiman, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman – WINNER

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Kai Harada, Ragtime – WINNER
Adam Fisher, The Lost Boys
Brian Ronan, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Walter Trarbach, Schmigadoon!

Best Orchestrations

Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon! – WINNER
Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez, and Gabriel Mann; The Lost Boys
Lux Pyramid, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brian Usifer, Chess
Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder, and Doug Schadt; Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, Ragtime
Linda Cho, Schmigadoon!
Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball – WINNER
Ryan Park, The Lost Boys
David I. Reynoso, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, Dog Day Afternoon
Qween Jean, Liberation
Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels – WINNER
Emilio Sosa, The Balusters
Paul Tazewell, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Best Book of a Musical

The Lost Boys, David Hornsby and Chris Hoch
Schmigadoon!, Cinco Paul – WINNER
Titaníque; Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Jim Barne and Kit Buchan