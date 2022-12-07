Toni Collette’s Husband: Everything To Know About Dave Galafassi & Their Marriage Before Split

Toni’s and Dave are both Australian.

Toni Collette has certainly enjoyed a high-profile career on the big screen. And behind the scenes, she’s had a full family life as well. The Hereditary actress, 50, was married for almost two decades to Dave Galafassi before Toni took to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec 7, to announce that they are going their separate ways with “grace and gratitude.” The United States of Tara star announced the split on the same day Dave was pictured kissing another woman.

“We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other,” the former couple wrote in the joint statement. “Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape. We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks.”

As news that the Golden Globe Award winner is now single emerges, here’s what to know about her long-term marriage to Dave.

Toni & Dave are from New South Wales.

Dave was born in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, in 1978, per The Sun — that makes him six years younger than the highly acclaimed Little Miss Sunshine star, who was also born in New South Wales.

Dave is a musician.

Toni’s husband of decades reportedly learned to play the drums in his younger years, later joining indie rock band, Gelbison. In fact, after marrying in 2003, the duo began their own band, as the actress is also known as singer and songwriter. Toni Collette & The Finish launched their very own debut album, “Beautiful Awkward Pictures,” back in October of 2006. Glenn Richards, David Lane, Amanda Brown, and Pete Farley rounded out the group. They notably toured around Australia between 2006 and 2007 and played at Live Earth in July of 2007.

Dave also appeared in his wife’s movie 2013 movie Lucky Them, as a drummer, of course.

They met at an album launch party.

As their relationship seemed to revolve around music, it’s apropos that Toni and Dave would meet at an album launch party. Per The Sun, the lovebirds began dating after meeting in 2002 at Dave’s album launch event for the now defunct Gelbison.

Dave & Toni married in a Buddhist ceremony.

It didn’t take long to get serious, and the couple married on January 11, 2003, in a traditional Buddhist sunset ceremony in Sydney. Per The Sydney Morning Herald, her wedding included Buddhist monks, a vegetarian banquet, and a fireworks show. Her Muriel’s Wedding costar Rachel Griffiths was also reportedly in attendance, with an intimate guest list of only about 80 close family and friends.

They are parents to a son and daughter.

Toni and Dave welcomed their first child, daughter Sage Florence, on January 9, 2008. Their son, Arlo Robert, was born two years later on April 22, 2011.

Dave was in a motorcycle accident in 2019.

Toni took to Instagram back in December of 2019 to share that Dave had been in a “devastating” motorcycle accident. “Recently my husband had a devastating motorbike accident,” she wrote alongside a photo of six emergency vehicles and a helicopter, per The Daily Mail. “He’s now recovering slowly but well. We’re so lucky to still have him.”