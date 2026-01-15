‘Tomb Raider’ TV Series Cast: Meet the Actors, Including Sophie Turner

Image Credit: Jay Maidment/Prime

The Tomb Raider live-action adaptation is officially underway, bringing the legendary video game heroine to the small screen with a brand-new cast and creative team. Sophie Turner has been revealed as the new Lara Croft, and Prime Video released the first look at her in character — complete with the iconic tank top, backpack, and red sunglasses — as production begins in Los Angeles.

“Lara Croft is one of the most recognizable and iconic video game characters of all time,” Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video television head Vernon Sanders said in a statement, per Variety . “We are thrilled to have the wonderfully talented Sophie Turner bring this character to life who is defined by her courage, strength and unshakable resolve. This series will honor the beloved Tomb Raider legacy while delivering fresh adventures to fans worldwide.”

Created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), the series expands the franchise’s mythology with a star-studded ensemble that includes Sigourney Weaver as the mysterious Evelyn Wallis, Jason Isaacs as Lara’s uncle Atlas DeMornay, and Celia Imrie as Francine of the British Museum, among others.

As fans await more plot details and a release window, here’s a closer look at the actors joining Turner in the highly anticipated Tomb Raider TV adaptation below.

Sophie Turner as Lara Croft

Turner is best known for her breakout role as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, as well as her work in the X-Men film franchise. In Tomb Raider, Turner steps into the iconic role of Lara Croft, a fearless archaeologist and adventurer driven by intellect, physical skill, and emotional resilience.

“I am thrilled beyond measure to be playing Lara Croft,” she said in a statement in September 2025. “She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many—and I am giving everything I’ve got. They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking.”

Sigourney Weaver as Evelyn Wallis

Sigourney Weaver, best known for her legendary roles in Alien, Avatar, and Ghostbusters, plays Evelyn Wallis, a mysterious and high-powered figure with her own interest in Lara’s unique talents and potential.

Jason Isaacs as Atlas DeMornay

Jason Isaacs — known for roles in Harry Potter, The White Lotus, and Star Trek: Discovery — portrays Atlas DeMornay, who is Lara Croft’s uncle in the series.

Martin Bobb-Semple as Zip

Martin Bobb-Semple, who has appeared on series like All American: Homecoming and One of Us Is Lying, plays Zip — Lara’s longtime tech-savvy friend and digital support partner.

Bill Paterson as Winston

Bill Paterson, a veteran actor seen in The Witches and Miss Potter, stars as Winston, the long-standing butler of the Croft family.

Celia Imrie as Francine

Celia Imrie, beloved for The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Bridget Jones’s Diary, appears as Francine, a British Museum executive.

Jack Bannon

Jack Bannon, known for his role as Alfred Pennyworth in Pennyworth, plays Gerry in the Tomb Raider series — described as Lara’s personal pilot and snack collector.

John Heffernan

John Heffernan, who has appeared in productions like Dickensian and Official Secrets, portrays David, an exhausted government official who gets drawn into Lara’s unusual world.

Paterson Joseph as Thomas Warner

Paterson Joseph, known for Wonka, The Beach, and Aeon Flux, appears as Thomas Warner, a senior government official.

Juliette Motamed

Juliette Motamed, seen on Halo and Magic Mike’s Last Dance, portrays Georgia, a devoted, rule-bound curator at the British Museum.

Sasha Luss

Sasha Luss, who starred in Anna and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, plays Sasha, described as a fierce, competitive new adversary for Lara.

August Wittgenstein

August Wittgenstein, known for roles in Das Boot and The Crown, plays Lukas, an illegal raider with a past connection to Lara.