Tom Thibodeau’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Ex-Knicks Coach Has

Image Credit: Getty Images

The New York Knicks made the shocking decision to fire its head coach, Tom Thibodeau, after the team failed to dominate at the 2025 Eastern Conference finals. Nevertheless, the team had remarkable success under Tom’s leadership. With each passing season, the Knicks improved over time, and fans attributed that success to Tom despite his pitfalls. Since the now-former coach was dedicated to the sport, his net worth climbed along with the Knicks’ steady improvement.

Below, find out where Tom’s net worth stands amid his firing and why the Knicks decided to let him go.

Why Was Tom Thibodeau Fired by the Knicks?

Tom’s firing may have shocked a ton of fans, but Knicks President Leon Rose had one explanation behind the decision.

“Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans,” Rose said in a statement shared by the team on X. “This pursuit led us to the difficult decision to inform Tom Thibodeau that we’ve decided to move in another direction. We can’t thank Tom enough for pouring his heart and soul into each and every day of being the New York Knicks head coach. He led us not only with class and professionalism for the past five seasons, but also to tremendous success on the court with four playoff berths and four playoff series.”

Rose concluded his statement by adding, “Tom will always be a part of our Knicks family, and we truly wish him nothing but the best for the future.”

Tom Thibodeau’s Net Worth

Despite losing his job with the Knicks, Tom still has a huge net worth of $12 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Tom Thibodeau’s Salary

Tom was earning a hefty salary as a sports coach — $4 million to be exact, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Was Tom Thibodeau’s Contract With the Knicks?

In 2024, Tom signed a three-year contract extension with the Knicks that was supposed to bring him to the 2027 through 2028 season.