Tom Holland Injury Update: What We Know About the ‘Spider-Man’ Star’s Concussion & Recovery

Image Credit: GC Images

Tom Holland was injured while performing a stunt on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, multiple outlets reported on September 21, 2025. The injury reportedly happened on September 19, the Friday before the weekend began. Marvel fans are concerned about the movie star’s condition since he was brought to a hospital for treatment.

The stunt gone awry also raised concerns about production, as the upcoming Spider-Man film is slated for a July 2026 release.

This past summer, the Odyssey actor was spotted filming scenes in his Spider-Man costume in Glasgow. He even took a break to greet fans and take photos with them. As seen in set-captured pictures, Tom appeared to be working on stunt-coordinated moments that required a harness.

Hollywood Life has the latest updates on Tom’s injury, and we’re explaining what happened to him on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, below.

What Happened to Tom Holland on the Set of Spider-Man?

Tom was injured after his stunt line snapped mid-way, and he felt dizzy, according to The Independent. He was subsequently hospitalized.

The Sun was the first to report the news of Tom’s “botched” stunt.

Tom Holland’s Injury: Where Was He Hurt?

Tom was treated for concussion — a temporary head injury — after being taken to a nearby hospital in Glasgow on September 19, 2025, per The Independent.

No further information on Tom’s concussion has been shared by Sony nor Marvel Studios, but his injury is reportedly mild.

The Sun further reported that Tom attended a charity event that weekend with his Spider-Man: Brand New Day co-star and fiancée Zendaya.

How Long Is Spider-Man: Brand New Day Filming Paused?

Sources familiar with the situation told Deadline that Tom is taking a break from production for a few days “out of precaution.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony is meeting on September 22, 2025, to discuss how filming will move forward.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Release Date

As of now, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still slated for a July 31, 2026, release date.