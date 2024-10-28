Tom Hanks and Robin Wright’s New Movie: ‘Here’ Release Date & More

In the list of beloved classic movie couples, you’ve got so many to pick from Harry Burns and Sally Albright, Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, and of course Forest and Jenny. Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, who played the pair in the beloved movie Forest Gump will reunite on the big screen again in the new drama Here.

With the new trailer for Here arriving, Hollywood Life has all the exciting details about the upcoming film, well, here!

When Does ‘Here’ Come Out?

Here is set to hit theaters just in time for awards season. It will premiere on November 1, 2024.

How to Watch ‘Here’

Since Here is being released in theaters, there is no currently way to stream the film. The movie’s distributor, Sony Pictures Releasing, does not have a go-to major streaming platform, but some of its past films have been released onto Netflix, Prime Video and others.

Cast & Crew

Here features a star-studded cast, with some actors playing different characters at various points throughout their lives. Tom and Robin star as Richard and Margaret. Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly star as Richard’s parents Al and Rose, respectively. Other actors include Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery and director Robert Zemeckis’ wife Leslie.

As mentioned, Robert is the director. He’s also been the auteur for hits like Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, and Tom and Robin’s past film Forest Gump. He co-wrote the script along with Eric Roth, who he previously worked with on Forest Gump. Eric has also penned screenplays for Dune, A Star Is Born, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Plot Details

Here is based off of a graphic novel by writer and artist Richard McGuire. The original comic focused in on one corner of a room and it showed it various points in time, dating from over 500 billion years in the past to the year 22,175. The film reportedly tells a multi-generational story about different families in the same space. Based on the trailer, it seems like it will honor the original graphic novel’s idea of covering a gigantic expanse of time.

Trailer

The movie’s trailer was released on June 26. Notably, it featured a de-aged Tom and Robin, embracing at one point. The trailer is all filmed from the same angle, showing different iterations of the frame at points in history, from a cavewoman walking by to a field behind a farmhouse to the house being erected to Tom and Robin’s lives taking place there.