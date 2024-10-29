Tom Brady’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Former NFL Player Makes Now

Image Credit: Getty Images for Fanatics

Tom Brady is considered the GOAT of football and arguably the NFL’s greatest quarterback in history. Upon stepping down from the league in 2023, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player’s net worth fluctuated. Not only that, but his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen made headlines. Since his retirement, Tom has focused on raising his children — two of whom he shares with Gisele — in addition to appearing as a Fox Sports broadcaster and in various advertisements.

Hollywood Life has the details about Tom’s career and his current net worth, below.

How Does Tom Brady Make Money?

Tom embarked on his professional football career in 2000 with the New England Patriots. After 20 seasons with the team, Tom started playing for the Buccaneers in 2020. He stayed with the team until his retirement.

Thanks to his time in the NFL, Tom reportedly earned more than $300 million for playing over the course of 23 seasons, and an additional $200 million from sponsorship deals, according to several outlets.

After retiring in 2023, Tom signed on as a Fox Sports commentator and analyst, with a deal paying him more than $300 million over a 10-year-period, according to NBC.

Apart from sports, Tom has also appeared in a variety of advertisements, including for Dunkin’ Donuts and Tostitos. His most popular Dunkin’ Donuts appearance was next to Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for their Super Bowl “DunKings” commercial.

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth in 2024?

After retiring, Forbes reported that Tom’s net worth was $530 million in early 2023. By 2024, however, his net worth stood at $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Does Tom Brady Have a Girlfriend Now?

In early 2024, Tom was rumored to be dating his on-again, off-again flame Irina Shayk. In mid-2023, Entertainment Tonight reported that the duo started dating. By the end of the year, their romance appeared to have fizzled out.

Neither Tom nor Irina has publicly spoken out about their relationship.