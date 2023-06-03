Tionne ’T-Boz’ Watkins’ Kids: Meet Her Two Children, Chase And Chance

Tionne ’T-Boz’ Watkins is one-third of the iconic girl group, TLC

She had her daughter, Chase, in 2000 with her then-husband

T-Boz adopted a son, Chane, in 2016 after beating cancer

TLC is giving fans a glimpse into the iconic girl group’s rise to fame in Lifetime’s documentary, TLC Forever. The group formed in 1990 and shot to the top of the charts following the release of their debut album, Ooooooohhh…On the TLC Tip, which included the hit single, “Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg.” The documentary covers the highs and lows of the group, including how group members Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas stuck by Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes’ side after she was found guilty of first-degree arson. Despite feeling shamed by the music industry at large, the group continued to perform well and earned a diamond label after selling more than 12 million copies.

TLC Forever also covers the personal trials and tribulations the group members faced during their immense popularity and firing the group’s hiatus following the shocking 2o02 death of Left Eye. T-Boz, for instance, was suffering from the side effects of sickle cell anemia as she performed with TLC. She was originally diagnosed with cancer when she was just 7-years-old, and was told she would not live past the age of 30, or have kids. Miraculously, she has done both. Read on to meet T-Boz’s two kids.

Chase

Chase Rolison was born in 2000 to the “Waterfalls” hitmaker and rapper Dedrick D’Mon Rolison, better known by his stage name of Mack 10. Chase is the owner of Anela Beauty, a beauty, cosmetic & personal care company. She lives her life largely away from the spotlight and rarely posts on Instagram, but appears to be the most active in 2023, posting snapshots from her dreamy vacations in Turks and Caicos and Mexico.

Although she shies away from the limelight, T-Boz once revealed how kind of a daughter she had when recalling the time Chase spent with her after undergoing a seven-hour surgery to remove a large tumor from her brain. “When I was eating pancakes four days later, they fell out of my mouth. I couldn’t feel my cheek. I couldn’t blink, walk or form words. When I saw my face was distorted, I cried,” she told PEOPLE. “Two weeks later Chase, who stayed with my aunt in Atlanta, and I were on iChat and she was like, ‘Mom, you look pretty.’ I don’t know what she saw, but it made me feel better.”

“When Chase visited me [in rehab],” she added, “she’d hold my cheeks and kiss me. She didn’t treat me like I looked funny.” She later noted that she wads fighting for her life with all her might so she could see Chase grow up and get married.

T-Boz let Chase know how much she means to her when she turned 22 via an Instagram tribute. “I LOVE U,” the proud mom began Chase’s birthday tribute. “It’s CRAZY I Can Not Believe I Hv A Whole 22 Year Old! @chaserolison But I Do!!! God Has Blessed Me With The Greatest Moment on Earth!!! Having You…. And Being Your Mother Is Beyond A Blessing! HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHASE! I Wish The World To My Talented,Beautiful & Hilarious Daughter!!!”

In March 2023, T-Boz warned fans about a sex trafficking trick that she believes was tried on her daughter in the parking lot at a doctor’s office. “Y’all always hear about sex trafficking and stuff like that, so my daughter was just leaving the doctor’s office, and when she came to the car she had a weird thing on her windshield wiper,” she said, per Blavity. “So, instead of touching it – because when you do, they’ll have some kind of drug substance on there that will make you drowsy and knock you out…..She looked at her surroundings, she hurried up, got in the car and drove off.”

Chance

T-Boz adopted her son, Chance, in 2016. “We all just bust out crying [when the adoption was finalized],” she wrote in her 2017 memoir, A Sick Life, per PEOPLE. “I’m not even a happy crier, ever, but I was bawling! I was so relieved because you love this person with all your heart — and to know that someone can still take him from you? I couldn’t imagine. I was so relieved once that part was over.” T-Boz previously thought she was adopting a child the year before, but was stood up by the pregnant woman. The woman got pregnant again and promised she would let the famous singer adopt her child, and kept her word.

“Chance has brought new life and fulfillment in our house and made us feel even more complete, and I can’t thank his birth mother enough for that,” she added. She even said she brought her “blessing” (Chance) on the road when he was less than 2 years old.

T-Boz also plans to bring Chance on the road with her on TLC’s 2023 tour. “My daughter does our makeup and my son is seven. My family being on the road — it keeps me happier, the music legend told Scary Mommy in June 2023.