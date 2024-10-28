Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Contest: The Winner & Why Cops Got Involved

Image Credit: Getty Images

New York City recently called some Timothée Chalamet lookalikes to gather and compete for a prize of $50. The contest quickly went viral, with fans dressing as characters the 28-year-old actor has portrayed, such as Willy Wonka and others. The contest blew up after being promoted on social media and through flyers all throughout New York. While many participated, only one contestant took home the prize, but the crowded event was made even more memorable by a surprise appearance.

To discover what happened at the exciting Timothée Chalamet Look-Alike event and find out who took home the grand prize, keep reading below.

witnessed history at the timothée chalamet lookalike contest pic.twitter.com/dYWqpH5zCi — jules (@JD_NYC1998) October 27, 2024

When Was the Timothée Chalamet Look-Alike Contest?

The event took place on Sunday, October 27, at New York City’s Washington Square Park.

Was Timothée Chalamet at the Contest?

Timothée Chalamet made a surprise appearance at the Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest in New York City! pic.twitter.com/xxvVPAqpwN — 🏁 (@concertleaks) October 27, 2024

While there were plenty of Timothée lookalikes, the real actor himself surprised fans by showing up at the event, sparking excitement throughout the crowd. In videos captured by fans on X, the Dune star is seen posing with contestants.

His presence drew cheers from the crowd, and according to GQ Magazine, he greeted a contestant with, “Hey man, what’s up?”

Who Won the Timothée Chalamet Look-Alike Contest?

The winner of the Timothee Chalamet lookalike competition is a 21 year old college student from Staten Island who says he is going to spend his 50 dollar prize on candy pic.twitter.com/o9waKaafz2 — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) October 27, 2024

The contestant who won the title of “Best Tim” and took home the $50 check was Miles Mitchell, who dressed as Timothée’s Willy Wonka character. The 21-year-old winner shared with Associated Press, “I’m excited and I’m also overwhelmed.” He added, “There were so many good look-alikes. It was really a toss-up.”

Why Did Police Show Up?

Police arrived due to the contest being an “unpermitted costume contest,” resulting in the organizers getting a $500 fine. Paige Nguyen, who works for YouTube personality Anthony Po, the event’s creator, shared with the outlet, “It started off as a silly joke and now it’s turned pandemonium.” Though police tried to disperse the crowd, reports indicate that an arrest was made, and it appeared to involve one of the Timothée doppelganger contestants.