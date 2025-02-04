Tiger Woods’ Parents: About His Mom Kultida & Dad Earl Woods

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tiger Woods wouldn’t be where he is today without his family. The pro golfer has credited his parents with raising him, and he’s now mourning the loss of his mom, Kultida Woods. In February 2025, Tiger announced the death of his mother in a social media post. Kultida was 80 when she died.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning,” Tiger wrote in his announcement. “My mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom.”

Learn more about Tiger’s parents and his family below.

Tiger Wood’s Mother, Kultida Woods

Kultida was from Thailand, and she met her husband, Earl, there while he was on a tour of duty in the 1960s. During Tiger’s career in the public eye, he’s opened up about his relationship with his mom a few times, including in a 2017 interview with USA Today. At the time, the athlete recalled how “tough” his mother was while he was growing up.

“She’s a very tough, tough old lady, very demanding. She was the hand, she was the one, I love her so much, but she was tough,” Tiger admitted. “My dad was always the person who would plant seeds and give me encouragement but also would say things that would fester inside me that wouldn’t come to fruition for a while,” Tiger said. “He was very worldly and deep in his thinking. My mom was the enforcer. My dad may have been in the Special Forces, but I was never afraid of him. My mom’s still here and I’m still deathly afraid of her.”

Tiger Woods’ Father, Earl Woods

Tiger’s father, Earl, died in 2006 following a battle with cancer. As Tiger pointed out in the past, his late dad was in the military and he played baseball, which initially inspired Tiger to try his hand at the sport. However, the world-renowned golf player tore his rotator cuff while pitching.

Does Tiger Woods Have Siblings?

Tiger is the only child of Earl and Kultida, but he has half-brothers and half-sisters from his father’s first marriage named Earl Jr., Royce Renee and Kevin Woods.