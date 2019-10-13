Happy 26th Birthday, Tiffany Trump: See Her Best Looks Of All-Time — Mini Dresses & More

Tiffany Trump turns 26 on Oct. 13, and in honor of her big day, we’re looking back at some of her best style moments of al-time!

Happy birthday, Tiffany Trump! The 26-year-old is currently hard at work on her law degree at Georgetown Law, but when she isn’t hitting the books, she’s often out and about, showing off her fabulous style. This past summer, Tiffany did a ton of traveling, and she rocked a number of gorgeous looks on her trips. While in Spain with mom, Marla Maples, Tiffany showed off her toned legs in a pair of daisy dukes. She also wore a gorgeous, plunging blue maxi dress on the trip, and looked relaxed and carefree as she posed for pics with Marla.

In May, Tiffany hit up the Cannes Film Festival with her boyfriend, Michael Boulos. The pair hit up the star-studded amFAR Gala, and Tiffany looked absolutely stunning in a beaded silver dress. During a night out on the town, Tiffany was all smiles as she rocked a little black dress with sheer trim. Michael held her hand as he led her down the sidewalk in her black high heels, and she styled her blonde hair long and straight, with a part down the middle.

Tiffany has favored mini dresses when it comes to her style over the years, but her casual style is also chic. While out with Michael in London in June, Tiffany wore stylish black pants, along with a skintight black shirt. She looked comfortable, but also super stylish!

Tiffany has rocked plenty of more amazing outfits over the years, as well! Click through the gallery above to check out some of her hottest looks in honor of her 26th birthday!