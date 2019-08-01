Tiffany Trump Stuns In Plunging Dress While Vacationing With Mom Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples are on a mother-daughter vacation in Spain! The two posed for a cute photo in front of the ocean on July 31, where Tiffany stunned in a blue dress, while Marla donned white shorts.

Tiffany Trump, 25, is spending quality time with mom Marla Maples, 55, before she returns to Georgetown Law School in the fall. The first daughter and her actress mother are vacationing on the Spanish island of Mallorca, where they’ve been hitting the beach with friends, hiking, riding bikes and taking in the stunning sights of Spain. Tiffany and Marla posed for a photo together as they watched the sunset overlooking the ocean on July 31.

Marla expressed how grateful she was to be experiencing the adventurous trip with her daughter in a sweet post on Instagram. “I know the importance of being whole in our lives, without a dependency on another for our joy… I feel I’ve mastered that in many ways, so why am I completely and absolutely happy, whole and complete having time adventuring with my daughter,” Marla captioned the mother-daughter snap, adding the hashtag, “mom daughter love”.

Tiffany, who was stylishly dressed in a printed blue maxi, stared at her mother with a smile in the photo. Marla struck a model pose in her white short shorts and top with a blue and white kimono on. Both Tiffany and Marla wore their blonde hair down with wet beach waves.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Marla Maples)

The family holiday came after a recent report claimed that Tiffany will not be part of her father, President Donald Trump‘s re-election campaign. The law student is “not expected to play any role in the campaign, apart from appearing at the occasional event,” according to Politico.

Since her father’s first campaign in 2016, Tiffany has remained in the background with limited involvement in her family’s businesses and politics. Meanwhile, her half-siblings Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric have played integral roles in Trump’s campaign and administration.

Tiffany is the only daughter of Marla and her ex-husband, Donald Trump, 73. Marla, the second wife of Trump, gave birth to Tiffany on October 13, 1993. She married the President in 1993 and the two divorced in 1999.