As Pres. Trump deals with backlash from his disastrous trip to see victims of the El Paso and Dayton shootings, Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples escaped the spotlight to relax and look beautiful in Spain.

Tiffany Trump is a devotee to the age-old rule: if you’ve got it, flaunt it. The First Daughter, 25, wore a series of outfits while on vacation in Mallorca, Spain, that showed off her flawless legs to perfection. Tiffany was in Mallorca with mother Marla Maples, and like any mom, she documented the entire trip on Instagram, making sure to share tons of pics of her baby girl. In the photos from Marla’s Instagram, seen below, the two women are sharing a moment of peace and reflection in the gorgeous gardens of the Ludwig Salvator Museum. For the outing, Tiffany is wearing an outfit that includes short-shorts, underneath an open, gauzy shawl.

Paired with a straw hat, oversized aviator sunglasses, and espadrilles, she looked boho chic for her outing abroad. Tiffany must have been feeling herself in this outfit, because she shared her own pic from the garden. In the Instagram post (taken by her mother, of course), which you can see below, Tiffany is posing from the side with her leg purposely sticking out from beneath her orange shawl. The close-up angle also reveals that she’s carrying a YSL purse — not too shabby! Earlier in the trip, the proud mama posted a pic of herself and Tiffany posing outside their hotel on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, where they have been staying for the last two weeks.

Tiffany showed off her curvy figure in a beautiful maxi dress with a plunging neckline in a stunning ocean blue. She rocked the same blue espadrilles she was wearing with her shawl and short-shorts on August 8.

Marla captioned her post with a lengthy caption about her love for spending time with her daughter: “We love exploring not only nature but the culture and architecture of places we travel. Here Tiffany and I are sharing a moment in the fragrant garden of the Ludwig Salvator Museum. It’s a memorial to a remarkable man who came to Mallorca to get over the loss of one love and then discovered another. He fell in love with the clean air, the blue sea and the dazzling blue skies, just like me! Today some would probably consider Ludwig an aristocratic hippy, others would call him an ecologist ahead of his time.

“He wrote around 80 books all together including the multi volume series ‘The Balearics’ (1884), a study of Mallorca’s culture and wildlife which took over 20 years to write. He was interested in the environment during an era when European countries were fixated on industry and preparing for war. Championing conservation before the word even had a meaning. And for this I say thank you Salvador Ludwig 🌸 🌳 🌊 🌍 🌸#mmmoments #loveourplanet”.