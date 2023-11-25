Tiffany Haddish DUI Arrest: Everything We Know

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish, 43, was arrested on Friday morning and is now facing a DUI charge, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD), PEOPLE reported. The actress performed at The Laugh Factory comedy club in West Hollywood, CA on Thursday night, just hours before the arrest took place. She was expected to be released on Friday.

Find out more about Tiffany’s latest arrest below.

Where and When Was Tiffany Arrested?

Tiffany’s arrest took place in the middle of Beverly Drive in Los Angeles, CA, according to the BHPD. Authorities said they received a call at around 5:45 a.m. local time on Friday about a woman who was stopped and sitting in her vehicle, which was running, at the location. When the police arrived, she was eventually placed under arrest.

Why Was Tiffany Arrested?

Tiffany allegedly fell asleep in her vehicle before the police arrived and now faces a DUI charge. She had been performing a comedy routine at The Laugh Factory in celebration of the venue’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community event.

Has Tiffany Been Arrested Before?

Tiffany’s latest arrest comes after she was arrested in a DUI-related incident back in January 2022. The arrest was made by Peachtree City police officers in Georgia and reported as a suspected DUI and improper stopping on a roadway.

According to authorities, officers received a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. local time about a driver who had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel on Highway 74. Officers then located a car that matched the description from call and conducted a traffic stop. “Subsequent investigation led to Ms. Tiffany Haddish being arrested for Driving Under the Influence,” police told PEOPLE at the time. “She was transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident.”

Tiffany first spoke out about the incident publicly when she guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2022. “Yes, I did get charged with a DUI, which stand for Dumb Unfortunate Incidents,” she joked during the episode. She also mentioned the arrest during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I can say this, Jimmy. I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man, and God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform. I wasn’t expecting it,” she joked before adding,“Now, I’ve got a really great lawyer, and we’re gonna work it out.”

What’s Next for Tiffany?

Although Tiffany’s next steps for her latest arrest have still not been publicly confirmed, she is expected to be in court on December 4 for the 2022 Georgia DUI case.