Tiffany Haddish Arrested For DUI After Falling Asleep While Driving – See Mug Shot

The ‘Girls Trip’ star was pulled over at 2:30am in Georgia. Police reportedly believe Tiffany had smoked marijuana.

Tiffany Haddish has been arrested and is facing a DUI charge in Georgia. The Girls Trip actress, 42, was pulled over by Peachtree City PD officers around 2:30am on January 14, according to a police report obtained by HollywoodLife. Despite being booked for driving while under the influence, Tiffany managed to smile for her mug shot, which can be seen here. HollywoodLife has contacted Tiffany’s reps for comment.

The cops were responding to a call regarding a driver who had fallen asleep when they came upon Tiffany’s vehicle turning into a nearby neighborhood street, per the outlet. After pulling the actress over, they arrested her, believing she had smoked marijuana. Tiffany then posted a $1,666 bond and left jail around 6:30 AM, having only spent a few hours in custody, according to records obtained by the news source.

Tiffany has had a rough start to the new year, as she is still dealing with her breakup with Common. The pair parted ways in November after a year of dating, and the actress recently called out her ex for public comments he made about the split. “I was disappointed,” she said of Common blaming the separation on their hectic schedules. “I was very disappointed. I was like, ‘Oh, OK. ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but OK.’” As for her reason the relationship didn’t work out, the star said it was possible Common wasn’t ready to settle down. “Maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower,” she said. Tiffany added that she “misses him” and wished him the best.

Back in August 2020, Tiffany confirmed she and Common were dating in an interview on Steve-O‘s podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride. “It’s the best relationship I’ve ever been in,” she said at the time. “I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back.”

This is a developing story…