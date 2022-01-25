Watch

Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence On DUI Arrest: ‘We’re Going To Work It Out’

The comedian was happy to joke about her recent arrest and heartbreak during an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’

Tiffany Haddish didn’t shy away from making jokes about her recent DUI arrest during a Monday January 24 appearance on The Tonight Show. During the interview, Jimmy Fallon asked her if she was okay to talk about some of the recent hardships she faced, and the 42-year-old comedian wasn’t afraid to make jokes for the first time both about her January 14 arrest and her recent break up from the rapper Common.

After Jimmy asked if she was comfortable opening up about the recent struggles, Tiffany had a hilarious explanation for how she felt about her DUI. “I can say this, Jimmy. I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man, and God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform. I wasn’t expecting it,” she quipped.

Tiffany didn’t shy away from joking about her recent DUI arrest on ‘The Tonight Show.’ (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Georgia police officers had responded to a January 14 911 call, where the Night School actress was found asleep at the wheel. She was subsequently taken into custody, but posted bond. Tiffany didn’t seem too be too worried about charges, and she seemed like she’s prepared with all the legal help she needs. “Now, I’ve got a really great lawyer, and we’re gonna work it out,” the Girls Trip star said, before mentioning that she needed to be more specific when asking for a new man. “I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better.”

The Tonight Show appearance wasn’t the first time that Tiffany has opened up about being ready for a new man! She shared that she was “ready to be tasted” while on a spa day, as she vacationed in Asmara, Eritrea. Even though she has seemed happy to joke about her recent single life, she has opened up a little more about her feelings about the breakup from Common. “I miss him from time to time, but that’s with, I think, any intimate relationship that you might have. You miss them,” she said in a December interview on the Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored With Jason Lee podcast.

 