Tiffany Haddish Celebrates 44th Birthday After DUI Arrest: ‘Ready for My Next Chapter’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish shared an encouraging message as she celebrated her 44th birthday on Sunday, December 3. The comic and actress’s birthday party came shortly after she was arrested with a DUI by the Beverly Hills Police Department at the end of November. While she didn’t directly reference her recent legal woes, Tiffany did show that she’s prepared to turn over a new leaf in an Instagram post.

Tiffany showed that she’s excited about what the new year will bring. “Happy birthday to me,” she wrote with some musical emojis. ” I am ready for my next chapter in life. I have more music and Another Book coming and I can’t wait to share with the world all of the work I have been doing for My Family and All my Real Unicorns.”

The Like A Boss star had a Roaring 20s-themed bash, and she hopped on stage with the band to perform a sultry tune. She sported a beautiful red and black dress, covered in sequins, which she completed with a cape. She also wore her hair in a flapper style, with a rose on a headband. “Welcome to Tiffany’s music box,” she said on stage. “We’re singing all kinds of songs. I’m telling you stories. We’re taking you back to the past.”

The party came a little over a week after Tiffany was arrested for a DUI in Beverly Hills on November 24. After the arrest, Tiffany swore that this would “never happen again,” after this was her second DUI in less than two years, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries,” she told the outlet.

The comedian did keep a good sense of humor about the arrest, when she got on stage the next night, and an audience member asked about what had happened according to a recording obtained by TMZ. “I prayed to God to send me a man with a job, preferably in a uniform,” she said. “[He] answered my prayers.”