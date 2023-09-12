Tiffany Haddish Wows in Sexy Sheer Dress at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards: Photos

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish, 43, was one of the sexiest stars at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12! The actress posed on the pink carpet as she rocked a long and sparkly sleeveless sheer black dress over a black bodysuit. She also wore black strappy heels and rocked short blonde hair as she shined in the spotlight.

The gorgeous gal also wore numerous pieces of jewelry with her outfit. They included silver sparkly hoop earrings, multiple rings, and a thin bracelet. Her makeup was also on point and looked natural while bringing out some of her best facial features. Tiffany’s dress also had a bare backside, giving onlookers quite an eyeful of her beautiful figure.

In addition to looking epic, Tiffany is set to present at this year’s VMAs. She is known for bringing a lot of energy to any event she attends, so she’s sure to make a lasting impression! Whether she’s making a joke or sunning people with her glamour, the talented star is a true standout.

Before Tiffany showed up to the VMAs, she made headlines for revealing that she sadly suffered from eight miscarriages. During an interview with the Washington Post, which was published in July, she just got the news of a miscarriage days before, and opened up about her history. “Well, I’m going to be honest with you. This would be my eighth one. I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in,” she said.

Tiffany also explained how she kept her miscarriages mostly private, only telling a few people, in the past. “I don’t want people saying: ‘Are you okay? Are you all right?’” she said. “Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds.”

Tiffany also revealed she took parenting classes so she could possibly adopt a child in the future. She’s not sure when, yet, since her successful career keeps her so busy.