Tiffany Haddish, 43, Reveals She’s Had 8 Miscarriages: My Uterus ‘Won’t Keep Anything In’

Tiffany Haddishrevealed that she’s had eight miscarriages when opening up in her new in-depth profile with the Washington Post. Writer Geoff Edgers details how he witnessed Tiffany, 43, speak with her doctor’s office on a Monday, days after she miscarried “the previous Wednesday.” When the nurse asks if Tiffany is okay, she says, “Well, I’m going to be honest with you. This would be my eighth one. I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in.”

Tiffany spoke about how she was selective with sharing news of the miscarriage. She didn’t share this news online and told some friends while keeping the whole process from others. “I don’t want people saying: ‘Are you okay? Are you all right?'” she told the Washington Post. “Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds.”

Haddish reveals that she took parenting classes last year so she could qualify to adopt a child. But, she also has hesitancy to bring a child into this world or take on the responsibility of motherhood when his career is so busy. She’s appearing in Haunted Mansion, her Apple TV+ series The Afterparty, a Broadway play based on her memoir (The Last Black Unicorn), her musical debut, and her efforts to raise $25 million to build a health food market inside an educational/commercial complex in Los Angeles’ Crenshaw neighborhood.

Later in the piece, Tiffany’s OB/GYN told her “that she probably has endometriosis, an extremely painful condition in which tissue similar to what lines the uterus grows outside the organ,” per the Washington Post. For Tiffany, it is a “revelation” since she has endured pain and intense bleeding since she was a teenager. The Washington Post article notes that Tiffany sees this diagnosis — and how she can work it into her art — as a way to comiserate with those going through similar troubles,

During the Washington Post piece, Tiffany also addressed her relationship with Common. She called her time with the rapper “the healthiest, the funnest relationship I’ve ever had. It’s where I felt safest out of all the relationships I’ve ever had.” Sadly, that relationship ended when Common broke it off with her over the phone.

Despite all her setbacks, Tiffany can find the punchline in any dark moment. “My jokes are my babies,” Haddish says during a stand-up, detailed in the Washington Post piece. “They are my children. And just like my children, jokes take time to develop. And just like babies, I really want to make it work.” She pauses. “But just like a baby,” she continues, “some of these jokes will miscarry.” She’s able to turn the process into a joke and a jab at reproductive rights, ending her bit about taking out someone’s favorite joke from her set with the line, “My joke, my choice.”