‘The Rip’ Movie Cast: Meet the Stars From Matt Damon to Ben Affleck & More

If you thought you’d already seen the last of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck together, think again. The long-time Hollywood besties reunited for another on-screen endeavor in Netflix’s latest thriller film, The Rip. The actors play two Miami cops who discover a stash of millions of dollars in cash, which leads to distrust in the group.

The Massachusetts-bred pals have shared the screen in the films Good Will Hunting, The Last Duel and Air.

While we already know Matt and Ben, the rest of the cast features quite a few well-known names, including newly minted Golden Globe Award winner Teyana Taylor.

Below, get to know the main cast behind The Rip!

Matt Damon – Lieutenant Dane Dumars

Matt plays Dane Dumars in the film. While the actor is best known for a variety of movies, like the Bourne franchise, Saving Private Ryan, Interstellar and more, he has one upcoming project in the pipeline that the world can’t wait to see: Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey.

Ben Affleck – Detective Sergeant JD Byrne

Ben plays JD Byrne in the movie. The award-winning director and Hollywood multi-hyphenate has established himself as one of the industry’s most renowned filmmakers.

Steven Yeun – Detective Mike Ro

Steven plays Mike in The Rip, and he’s best known for his performance in The Walking Dead. He has also appeared in the films Okja, Sorry to Bother You, The Humans and Nope.

Teyana Taylor – Detective Numa Baptiste

Teyana plays Numa in the film and just recently took home her first Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in One Battle After Another. On top of her acting career, the All’s Fair star is also a singer, songwriter, model, dancer, choreographer and music video director.

Sasha Calle – Desiree “Desi” Molina

Sasha plays Desi in the movie, and she got her start in Young and the Restless. In recent years, Sasha has starred in other projects, including Supergirl.

Kyle Chandler – DEA Agent Mateo “Matty” Nix

Kyle is playing Matty in the film and has been seen in a slew of well-known films and TV series, including Friday Night Lights, King Kong, Super 8, two Godzilla films and Netflix’s Bloodline.