‘The Return of the Living Dead’: Release Date, How to Watch & More

The Return of the Living Dead is coming back.

One year ago, Living Dead Media announced the return of the 1985 horror cult classic. CEO Steve Wolsh has since confirmed details about the project, teasing it with a holiday-themed trailer.

“Utilizing our widescreen anamorphic lenses, we captured the practical snow effects swirling against the night sky that gives it an amazing look and texture, it’s going to blow people away seeing an entire film made like this,” Wolsh said.

Find out more below.

What Is the Plot of the New The Return of the Living Dead?

The movie is set in a small Pennsylvania town during Christmas 1985, 18 months after the events of the original 1985 film. In the first movie, two hapless employees at the Uneeda Medical Supply warehouse accidentally released a toxic gas, causing the dead to rise as zombies. This led to a deadly outbreak, infecting the entire town and sealing its grim fate.

When Is The Return of the Living Dead Release Date?

The highly anticipated reboot is scheduled for release during Christmas 2025.

How Can I Watch The Return of the Living Dead?

Fans will be able to watch the movie in theaters next year, with its planned release date set for Christmas 2025.

What Other Movies Are in the Return of the Living Dead Franchise?

Dan O’Bannon‘s 1985 film The Return of the Living Dead became the foundation for a five-film franchise.

The first sequel, Return of the Living Dead Part II (1988), was directed by Ken Wiederhorn and featured some returning actors. However, Return of the Living Dead 3 (1993), directed by Brian Yuzna, took the series in a completely new direction with a dramatically different storyline. The franchise continued with Return of the Living Dead: Necropolis (2005), directed by Ellory Elkayem, and Return of the Living Dead: Rave to the Grave (2005), both of which were released directly to television.

Living Dead Media previews, “Our reboot of Return of the Living Dead will expand the existing world created by the original 5 films, while staying true to the R-rated, sci-fi, horror, dark comedy roots adored by fans of the cult classic around the world for the last 35 years.”