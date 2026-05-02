‘The Other Bennet Sister’ Cast: Meet the Actors Playing Mary, Ryder & Hayward

Image Credit: Getty Images for BritBox

How does it feel to be the “other” of a group? That’s what The Other Bennet Sister explores as we travel back in time to the Jane Austen era of Pride & Prejudice, one of the classic author’s most esteemed works. The cast, which stars Ella Bruccoleri, Dónal Finn and Laurie Davidson, is aware that their show goes even deeper than romance.

Hollywood Life has exclusive details from the cast of The Other Bennet Sister, so keep reading to learn more about each actor below!

Ella Bruccoleri – Mary Bennet

Ella is taking on the lead role of Mary Bennet in The Other Bennet Sister, marking her first major role after a steady rise in British television.

Before the Britbox series, she built a résumé of supporting parts across popular shows, including Call the Midwife, Bridgerton, The Last Kingdom and All Creatures Great and Small. She has also appeared in the projects Hotel Portofino and Extraordinary, along with film work such as Polite Society.

At the New York City red carpet premiere of The Other Bennet Sister, Ella acknowledged how “fresh and relatable” her character is to modern viewers.

“She’s kind of existing in this world where she doesn’t understand the social protocol or the rules of the game,” Ella exclusively told Hollywood Life. “And the main crux of it is that the more she’s in touch with who she really is, rather than trying to change herself to appeal to other people, the more people are drawn to her and love her.”

Dónal Finn – Tom Hayward

Dónal plays Tom Hayward, a central figure in Mary’s journey throughout season 1. Dónal gained wider recognition for his role as Mat Cauthon in Amazon’s series The Wheel of Time. His earlier work includes stage performances and TV appearances that accentuate his classical training.

As for The Other Bennet Sister, Dónal exclusively told Hollywood Life that there “is a lot to be learned” from the Britbox show and revealed what he took away from the production.

“I learned a lot about courtship and how it’s changed, [and] the strengths of what it used to be,” he noted.

Laurie Davidson – William Ryder

Laurie plays William Ryder, one of Mary’s romantic interests in the series. The actor is best known for his breakout role as William Shakespeare in the TNT drama Will. He has since appeared in films such as Cats (2019) and TV series including The Great.

During his exclusive interview with Hollywood Life at the U.S. premiere of the show, Laurie was asked what he’d tell male viewers who were hesitant about watching the show, which has already resonated with female audiences.

“Guys, get yourself out the gym, stop watching those toxic men on YouTube, and do yourself a favor. Watch our show, read some Austen,” the actor said, before pointing to the series’ message on self-love. “The greatest love story in our show is with Mary and herself.”