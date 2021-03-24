‘The Nanny’ Is Coming To HBO Max: See Fran Drescher & The Cast Then & Now

Get ready to binge ‘The Nanny!’ The hit sitcom is headed to HBO Max. In honor of this occasion, see the cast then and now.

One of the most beloved sitcoms of the ’90s is going to be available in its entirety on HBO Max. All 6 seasons of The Nanny will begin streaming on April 1. Fans have been waiting years for the CBS sitcom to pop up on a streaming service.

The Nanny premiered on November 3, 1993, and ran until June 23, 1999. Fran Drescher starred as the iconic and totally fabulous Fran Fine. She was surrounded by an incredible supporting cast. See the cast of The Nanny now and find out what they’re up to after 28 years.

Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher, 63, starred as the one and only Fran Fine in the hit sitcom The Nanny. Over the course of the show’s 6-season run, Fran was nominated for two Emmys and two Golden Globes. She’s also starred in movies like Jack, The Beautician and the Beast, the Hotel Transylvania movies, and more.

Following the end of The Nanny, Fran continued to star in sitcoms. Living with Fran and Happily Divorced both ran for two seasons. Fran made her Broadway debut in 2014 as stepmother Madame in Cinderella. She returned to TV in 2020 as the star of Indebted, which ran for one season. She also starred in the Lifetime holiday movie The Christmas Setup, which was the first LGBTQ-themed Christmas film ever broadcast by Lifetime.

Fran was married to Peter Marc Jacobson from 1978 to 1999. They have remained close despite their divorce. She was in a relationship with Shiva Ayyadurai from 2014 to 2016.

Charles Shaughnessy

Charles Shaughnessy, 66, starred as Maxwell Sheffield, the Broadway producer who hires Fran to be a nanny to his kids. They end up falling in love. He notably starred in two Disney Channel Original Movies, Mom’s Got A Date with a Vampire and Get a Clue. He reunited with Fran on her sitcom Living with Fran, playing Fran’s ex-husband.

He’s also roles on several TV shows like Mad Men, The Bay, The Magicians, and more. He voiced Dennis the Goldfish on the children’s program Stanley. Over the years, he has continued to reprise his role as Shane Donovan on Days of Our Lives.

Nicholle Tom

Nicholle Tom, 43, starred as Maggie Sheffield, Maxwell’s oldest daughter, on The Nanny. In addition to The Nanny, Nicholle is also known for voicing Supergirl in the DC Animated Universe. She has appeared on several TV shows over the years, including Castle, Criminal Minds, About A Boy, and more. Nicholle starred in the IFC series The Minor Accomplishments of Jackie Woodman in 2006. She played Principal Statszill in the 2017 film F the Prom and appeared in several episodes of the Disney Channel series Walk the Prank in 2018.

Benjamin Salisbury

Benjamin Salisbury, 40, played middle child Brighton Sheffield on The Nanny. During his run on The Nanny, Benjamin also appeared in D3: The Mighty Ducks as the sports announcer. He was also a contestant on Teen Celebrity Jeopardy! and competed against Kirsten Dunst and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 1997. Following The Nanny, Benjamin guest-starred in an episode of Numb3rs. He appeared on the 2004 TV reunion of The Nanny. His latest acting gig was the short film On the Brink in 2006.

Madeline Zima

Madeline Zima, 35, played the youngest Sheffield kid, Grace Sheffield. She went on to star in the Showtime series Californication and appeared on the NBC series Heroes. She also had roles in movies like A Cinderella Story, Bombshell, and Bliss. Madeline has guest-starred on You, Grimm, Twin Peaks, The Vampire Diaries, and recently Perry Mason.

Daniel Davis

Daniel Davis, 75, played Niles the butler on The Nanny. After The Nanny, Daniel was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in Wrong Mountain. He has starred in a number of stage productions over the years. He’s also appeared in the film The Prestige and on shows such as Frasier, Elementary, The Blacklist, The Good Fight, and more. His most recent TV role was an episode of Dispatches from Elsewhere in 2020.

Lauren Lane

Lauren Lane, 60, played Maxwell’s business partner, C.C. Babcock, who definitely wants Maxwell as more than just a friend. She was part of the television special, The Nanny Reunion: A Nosh To Remember, in 2004. She appeared in the 2001 film The Cutting Room and the 2019 short film Dress Code. Lauren is also a notable stage actor, having been in productions of August: Osage County, Cherry Orchard, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, and more.