‘The Morning Show’: Does Bradley Get Out of Belarus? Season 4 Spoilers

It’s been a wild ride for Reese Witherspoon‘s The Morning Show character, Bradley Jackson, this season. From her return to UBA to her shocking imprisonment in a Belarus prison, the life of a true journalist is put on full display in season 4. Now that the finale is out, does Bradley get released from Belarus, or is she stuck there until season 5?

Below, find out what happens to Bradley at the end of The Morning Show season 4 finale. (Warning: spoilers are ahead for season 4 of TMS).

Why Is Bradley in a Belarus Prison?

Bradley is detained by officials at the airport in Belarus when they seize her computer. She is accused of espionage for refusing to reveal the identity of the source she was meeting in the country.

Does Bradley Get Out of Belarus in the Season 4 Finale?

Yes, Bradley is finally released from prison in Belarus all thanks to Alex (Jennifer Aniston). During the final moments of the episode, Alex manages to expose Celine (Marion Cotillard) with help from her father, Martin (Jeremy Irons), Chip (Mark Duplass) and Cory.

Alex holds a surprise press conference to announce her lawsuit against Celine and UBA. As the TMS crew watches her announcement in real time, Celine angrily tries to figure out how to fight back. Once she and Cory get on the phone in a last-minute call, Cory tells her he’s at the courthouse to stop Alex, which is a lie. As he approaches Alex’s press conference, Cory hands his phone to Chip, who gives it to Alex just as Celine screams on speaker phone that she will keep Bradley in Belarus if Alex sues her. The press and viewers hear Celine’s threat, and she is subsequently removed from her executive position at UBA.

Afterward, Alex sets out for Belarus alone, while her former boyfriend Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) offers to go with her. But Alex wants to do this on her own. She lands in Belarus via private jet to extract Bradley from prison.

Bradley steps out of a car and has an emotional reunion with Alex, who tells her that she’s “changed everything” back at UBA. The women board the plane together, and the end credits roll.

Will Alex Return to The Morning ShowAfter Her Firing?

The end of season 4 does not reveal whether or not Alex returns to UBA or TMS. So, we’ll have to wait until season 5.

How Many Episodes of The Morning Show Season 4 Are There?

There are 10 episodes of season 4 in total. The season finale aired on November 19, 2025.

Is There a Season 5 of The Morning Show?

Yes! TMS was renewed fora fifth season shortly before season 4 aired. A release date has not been determined yet for season 5, and filming has yet to begin.