‘The Goonies 2’: Everything We Know About the Rumored Sequel

Image Credit: Getty Images

Goonies never say die! Only a handful of films go down in cinematic history as cult classics, and The Goonies is one of them. The OG cast featured Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Ke Huy Quan, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerry Green and several more. Now that a report has surfaced claiming that there’s a sequel in development, movie fans are dying to know the answer to one question: Will The Goonies 2 happen?

Hollywood Life has compiled all the latest details about the possible Goonies sequel, below!

Will There Be a ‘Goonies’ Sequel?

The U.S. Sun reported in September 2024 that the “ideas” for the sequel were in progress.

“The plan is to start developing the ideas for the follow up next summer, with a possible release date of 2026 or 2027,” a source told the outlet. “The original is so culturally significant, Warner Bros’ know they have to get it totally right.”

The insider continued by pointing out that the team in place to work on the project “are so excited.” It’s not currently clear who is in the crew for the film, however. The concept for the story was created by Steven Spielberg, while the film was directed by Richard Donner, and the screenplay was made by Chris Columbus.

“It is early days, but the youth adventure market is on fire, so they want to capitalize on this,” the source added. “The Goonies is 39 years old now, and the idea that they can bring the magic of the film to a whole new audience has the team very excited.”

Who Would Be in ‘The Goonies’ 2 Cast?

The Goonies original cast may come back for the sequel! According to The U.S. Sun‘s report, it’s “likely [that] major stars will come back, but the possibilities of where to take the sequel are endless”

None of the cast members from the 1985 film has publicly addressed the report.

What Is the Original 1985 ‘The Goonies’ About?

The original 1985 cult classic follows a “band of adventurous kids who take on the might of a property developing company which plans to destroy their home to build a country club.”

“When the children discover an old pirate map in the attic, they follow it into an underground cavern in search of lost treasure but come up against plenty of dangerous obstacles along the way,” the premise reads.