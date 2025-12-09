‘The Drama’ Movie: Release Date & All Updates on the Zendaya & Robert Pattinson Film

Image Credit: Getty Images

Leave it to A24 to bring out another star-studded project with its upcoming rom-com The Drama. Despite its title, the film, co-starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, is expected to elicit some laughs as an engaged couple stumble across problems and revelations right before their nuptials.

Here, Hollywood Life will keep you updated on everything we know so far about The Drama.

What Is The Drama Movie About?

The Drama‘s official logline on IMDb reads, “Days before their wedding, a couple’s relationship is shaken when one partner discovers unsettling truths about the other.”

The plot might seem simple, but Robert actually had a tough time interpreting one of his lines the day before a shoot with Zendaya. Luckily, his co-star helped him out through a phone call, the Twilight star told French magazine Premiere in March 2025, per The Independent.

“We had a scene together that was driving me crazy,” Robert admitted. “I was desperately looking for its meaning, writing pages and pages of textual analysis. … I ended up calling Zendaya the night before shooting the scene. I shared my doubts with her.”

After talking for two hours, Robert said that “after a while,” Zendaya “very calmly” made him understand “that the line just said what it meant to say, that there was no hidden meaning. And there I was going crazy for three days.”

When Is The Drama Coming Out? See Release Date

The Drama will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

Who Else Is in The Drama Movie Cast?

In addition to its lead actors, the rest of The Drama cast features Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, Michael Abbott Jr., Hailey Gates, Sydney Lemmon and others.

Is The Drama Based on a True Story?

There’s no evidence that The Drama is based on one particular true story; as with most romance films, it’s likely inspired by countless love stories. The film was written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli.

Zendaya, however, is actually engaged to her real-life fiancé, Tom Holland, and she gave her Instagram followers quite a jump scare in December 2025 when she shared the movie’s poster online, which features Robert wrapping his arm around the Challengers actress while she slyly shows off an engagement ring.