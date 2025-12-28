‘The Copenhagen Test’ Cast: Meet the Stars From Simu Liu to Melissa Barrera

Image Credit: Amanda Matlovich/PEACOCK

The Copenhagen Test explores a near-future world where intelligence agencies, surveillance technology and personal identity collide. The series was created, written and showrun by Thomas Brandon, with Jennifer Yale serving as co-showrunner and executive producer.

Led by Simu Liu, who stars in the series and also serves as an executive producer, The Copenhagen Test centers on an intelligence analyst whose reality begins to unravel as powerful forces gain access to his mind. The show examines themes of surveillance, trust and human connection in a world where privacy is increasingly fragile.

“I think on the one hand, it was definitely the premise and the world building, just dealing with themes of surveillance and technology,” Liu told Deadline about what drew him to the role. “I feel like a lot of those things are really just topical and relevant today. And so, I think there was that. I really appreciated Thomas’ take on this 5 minutes into the future, set in this world of intelligence.”

The series, now streaming on Peacock, also stars Melissa Barrera, along with several familiar faces.

Keep scrolling to meet the full cast of The Copenhagen Test.

Simu Liu as Alexander Hale

Liu stars as Alexander Hale, a first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst whose brain is covertly hacked, forcing him to navigate a world where nothing — not his work, relationships or sense of self — can be trusted.

Liu is best known for starring in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as Barbie (2023) and the hit sitcom Kim’s Convenience.

Melissa Barrera as Michelle

Barrera plays Michelle, a mysterious operative with The Orphanage whose presence blurs the line between ally, romantic partner and potential threat to Hale.

Barrera gained global attention for roles in In the Heights, the Scream franchise (Scream and Scream VI), and Netflix’s Keep Breathing.

Sinclair Daniel as Parker

Sinclair Daniel portrays Parker, a key Orphanage analyst who becomes crucial to unpacking what’s really happening with Alexander’s compromised reality.

Daniel is known for her work on The Other Black Girl and the horror film Insidious: The Red Door.

Brian d’Arcy James as Peter Moira

Brian d’Arcy James plays Peter Moira, director of operations for The Orphanage and Alexander’s superior.

James is a veteran of Broadway and screen, with credits including Spotlight, 13 Reasons Why, West Side Story (2021) and the musical Shrek on Broadway.

Mark O’Brien as Cobb

Mark O’Brien appears as Cobb, a colleague and frenemy whose suspicion of Alexander complicates the hunt for the hacker.

O’Brien has been seen in series like City on a Hill and films including Ready or Not and Nuremberg (2025).

Kathleen Chalfant as St. George

Kathleen Chalfant portrays St. George, the enigmatic, steely head of The Orphanage whose presence looms large over the agency’s response to the breach.

Chalfant is a celebrated theater and screen actress, known for her work in Wit, Law & Order, The Affair and her award-winning stage career.