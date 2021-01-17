‘That’s So Raven’ Cast Then & Now: See Raven-Symoné & More After 18 Years

‘That’s So Raven’ is one of Disney Channel’s classic sitcoms. The series premiered in 2003 and still has a place very near and dear to our hearts. See how the cast has changed after 18 years.

That’s So Raven was part of the Disney Channel renaissance when it premiered on Jan. 17, 2003. The series followed a teenage girl named Raven Baxter who receives psychic visions into the future. The show ran for 4 seasons and chronicled the shenanigans and teachable moments Raven experienced due to her visions.

Raven-Symoné was already a star when she began playing Raven Baxter, having starred in The Cosby Show when she was just a kid. That’s So Raven may have ended in 2007, but Raven returned to the world of Raven Baxter in the spinoff Raven’s Home. In honor of the show’s 18th anniversary, take a look at the cast then and now.

Raven-Symoné

Raven-Symoné, 35, starred as the one and only Raven Baxter in the Disney Channel series. During her time on the show, Raven notably starred in The Cheetah Girls movies. She landed her first leading role in a feature film in the 2008 movie College Road Trip. Raven made her Broadway debut in 2012 as Deloris van Cartier in Sister Act.

Raven became one of the co-hosts of The View in 2015. She exited the daytime talk show in 2016. Raven returned to Disney Channel in the That’s So Raven spinoff, Raven’s Home, which premiered in 2017.

She has also made appearances in TV shows like Empire, K.C. Undercover, and black-ish. She was revealed as the Black Widow in season 2 of The Masked Singer. Raven married Miranda Maday in June 2020.

Anneliese van der Pol

Anneliese van der Pol’s breakout role was playing Chelsea Daniels in That’s So Raven. The same year that That’s So Raven ended in 2007, Anneliese made her Broadway debut as Belle in Beauty and the Beast. She was the Broadway production’s final Belle. Over the years, Anneliese has appeared in numerous theater productions.

The 36-year-old actress notably starred in the Twilight spoof film, Vampires Suck, in 2010. Anneliese joined Raven in reprising her role as Chelsea in the That’s So Raven spinoff, Raven’s Home, which premiered in 2017.

Orlando Brown

Orlando Brown, 33, starred as Eddie Thomas, Raven’s best friend. He was a series regular in all 4 seasons of the show. Orlando went on to appear in movies like Straight Outta Compton and TV shows such as The End and Hell’s Kitchen. His last film project was in 2016. Orlando released 2 singles in 2020, Coming to America and Hi, I’m Famous.

Orlando has faced a number of legal issues over the years. He was notably arrested in 2016 and charged with drug possession, misdemeanor domestic battery, and obstruction of justice. He was arrested 3 times in 2018 and booked on charges for felony drug possession plus misdemeanor charges of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, obstructing a public officer, burglary, and more.

That same year, he revealed a massive neck and chest tattoo of Raven. He also appeared on Dr. Phil and claimed to be the son of Michael Jackson. During the appearance, he wore snake eye contacts and alleged he’d been sober for 4 years.

Kyle Massey

Kyle Massey, 29, starred as Cory Baxter, Raven’s little brother, in That’s So Raven. After That’s So Raven ended, Kyle reprised the role of Cory in the Disney Channel spinoff, Cory in the House. The series followed Cory’s life in the White House after his dad became the Executive Chef there. Cory in the House ran for 2 seasons.

Kyle was one of the celebrity contestants of Dancing With the Stars season 11 in 2010. He was paired with Lacey Schwimmer and was the runner-up to Jennifer Grey. Since then, he’s made appearances in TV shows like Gotham, Being Mary Jane, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Rondell Sheridan

Rondell Sheridan, 62, played Raven’s dad, Victor Baxter. Like Kyle, he reprised the role of Victor in Cory in the House after That’s So Raven came to an end. He guest-starred as Victor in an episode of Raven’s Home in 2018. Rondell has directed numerous shorts throughout the years, as well as an episode of Hannah Montana in 2008.

T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh

T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh, 58, starred as Tanya Baxter, Raven’s mom, in That’s So Raven. She departed the series in the fourth and final season to care for her ailing grandmother, according to her official website. In the years since That’s So Raven, T’Keyah has accomplished so much. She enrolled in a graduate program and studied psychology part-time.

She starred in the Hulu series There’s… Johnny in 2017. She guest-starred in an episode of Kidding alongside Jim Carrey, who was her In Living Color co-star back in the day.