‘The Masked Singer’: A Disney Channel Star Is Revealed As The Black Widow

‘The Masked Singer’ returned with a double reveal during the Nov. 6 episode. The Black Widow was unmasked and we finally learned the identity of the mysterious celebrity.

At the end of the Nov. 6 episode of The Masked Singer, the Black Widow was unmasked. The celebrity underneath that intricate costume was none other than Raven-Symone. The Black Widow had previously performed “Believe” by Cher for the panelists and the audience. When it came down to the Black Widow, Thingamajig, Butterfly, Flamingo, and Leopard, the Black Widow got the least amount of votes.

The Black Widow had dropped hints about owning homes in Memphis and Bel Air. Raven’s physical clue was whipped cream and crackers. In the previous episode, fans learned that the Black Widow had a connection to a peach. Raven was born in Georgia, which is known as the Peach State. She also said “welcome to my empire,” which was a hint about Raven appearing on the FOX series Empire. The tarot card in the original clue package was a hint about Raven’s Disney Channel shows — Raven’s Home and That’s So Raven. The final guesses from the panelists included Raven, Drew Barrymore, Amber Riley, and Miranda Lambert.

“With the mask, I was able to come on stage, sing a little bit, make any kind of crazy face I wanted to,” Raven said in an interview after the big reveal. “I didn’t have to worry about my facial expressions and, you know, trying to be pretty while singing. I just got to close my eyes and sing. And that was freeing.”

Before Raven’s reveal as the Black Widow, the Penguin was unmasked. The Penguin was revealed as Sherri Shepherd, who was a co-host on The View alongside The Masked Singer panelist Jenny McCarthy. The Masked Singer season 2 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.