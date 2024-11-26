Thanksgiving Winter Storm Forecast: Snow, Travel Delays & Latest Updates

Image Credit: Getty Images

Thanksgiving is a time for celebration, but also a time for heavy travel—something a storm could complicate this year.

A storm will move through parts of the Midwest and South on Wednesday night, spreading across the East by Thanksgiving Day. Here’s what you need to know about the weather this week and how it could impact your holiday plans.

Is Snow in the Forecast?

The Thanksgiving Day forecast “doesn’t look great for much of the East,” according to Weather.com. The report predicts possible thunderstorms in the Southeast, a wintry mix and slush around the Great Lakes, and a little bit of everything across the Northeast and New England.

Winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect across 14 states, with up to 7 feet of snow expected in certain mountain regions, leading to major travel disruptions ahead of Thanksgiving. A warning is in place for parts of Colorado, Idaho, Alaska, California, Oregon, and Nevada, while advisories cover Michigan, Maine, Wyoming, New York, Wisconsin, Vermont, New Mexico, and Minnesota. Many of these warnings will last through Wednesday.

In the West, moderate rain and mountain snow are expected to continue, while a new storm develops over the Great Lakes. This system looks to be relatively light, but could bring rain and wet snow to areas of Michigan and Wisconsin.

Will There Be Any Travel Delays?

The storm’s exact track remains uncertain, making it unclear how it will affect travel. However, there could be significant disruptions, especially as many people in the eastern U.S. head home later in the week, with potential road hazards and traffic.

Adding to the travel challenges, service workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport went on strike Monday morning, just as Thanksgiving week kicked off. They are protesting unfair labor practices and demanding higher wages.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is bracing for its busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record. The TSA expects to screen 18.3 million passengers between Tuesday and December 2, marking a 6% increase over last year.

Is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Still Happening?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is still set to go ahead as planned. On Thanksgiving Day, attendees can expect rain, with possible snow in areas north of New York City. However, Fox Forecast Center Meteorologist Greg Diamond assured on Monday that the winds shouldn’t be strong enough to affect the iconic balloons.

“The balloons can’t fly if there are sustained winds at about 23 miles an hour,” said Diamond. “Right now we’re forecasting staying winds will be around 10 to 15 miles an hour, so a little bit of a breeze, but not enough to take down the balloon so they will still be fly-based.”

A spokesperson for Macy’s also confirmed that the parade will take place rain or shine.