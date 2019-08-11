22 Best Teen Choice Awards Looks Of All-Time: Taylor Swift & More

Ahead of the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, look back at the stars who wore some of the best red carpet looks to the show in years’ past!

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards are going down on August 11, and Taylor Swift will be the woman of the hour, as she’s given the show’s first-ever Icon Award during the ceremony. It’s been FIVE years since Taylor last attended the Teen Choice Awards, and we can’t WAIt to see what she wears! The last time she walked the show’s red carpet — in 2014 — she looked adorable in a matching green skirt and crop top, which she paired with bright yellow heels and her hair in a wavy bob. Her style has definitely evolved since then, though, and we’re expecting quite a different look this time around.

Taylor’s BFF, Selena Gomez, also hasn’t attended the show since 2014. During her last appearance, she looked gorgeous and grown up in black pantsuit, which she paired with a sleek ponytail. One year earlier, she was beyond stunning at the show in an emerald green dress, which featured a double leg slit to add some sexiness to the look. Selena wore nude heels and her hair straight to complete the look, and she absolutely SLAYED in all the red carpet photos.

Another one of our fave TCA looks was Lili Reinhart in 2018. She wore a strapless, sequined gown, which definitely helped her standout on the carpet. Her Riverdale co-star, Camila Mendes, looked equally as gorgeous in a pink mini dress, as well.

From these ladies to Camila Cabello, Zendaya, Victoria Justice and MANY more, we rounded up some of the best Teen Choice Awards dresses of all-time. Click through the gallery above to check them out!