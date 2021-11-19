What Color Red Lipstick Does Taylor Swift Wear?

Taylor Swift is known for her iconic red lips & if you’ve ever wanted to recreate her look, then you’re in luck because you can try her lipstick color yourself!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For years, Taylor Swift has taken the world by storm not just with her music but with her stunning glam and outfits. One look that Taylor is always spotted rocking is a bold red lip and it has become a staple of the singer. Ever since the release of RED (Taylor’s Version), the color red has become an even bigger deal considering it coincides perfectly with her music and now you can find out what lip color she wears.

While Taylor is known for her signature red lip, she and her longtime makeup artist, Lorrie Turk, keep her lip color secret. However, Taylor admitted to People back in 2015 that she loves MAC Matte Lipstick in the shade Ruby Woo. She said, “It’s a staple. I was the last person to discover it.” She even admitted to the magazine that she wears red lipstick because her face “looks worse without it.”

Despite Taylor not revealing the exact shade she wears, Lorrie has shared some of her favorite red lipsticks that she loves, without pinpointing which one is the exact shade Taylor uses. All of the colors are similar to the ones worn by Taylor, so even if it isn’t the exact same, you can still recreate her look. We listed them below and you can shop for them all right here.

1. MAC Ruby Woo

This is the lipstick Taylor admitted to People that she loved. It’s a matte lipstick that leaves you with a soft finish and it is available in a whopping 32 different colors. Taylor gets the Ruby Woo color pictured below. $19, ulta.com



2. Tatcha Kyoto Red Silk Lipstick

This is one of the lipsticks Lorrie shared as her favorites and rightly so – it’s gorgeous. This lipstick glides on effortlessly and leaves you with a matte finish that also keeps your lips hydrated. $55, tatcha.com

3. FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored

Another favorite from Lorrie is this lip paint in the shade, Uncensored. The long-lasting lip color is highly-pigmented, buildable, and weightless. It leaves your lips with a soft and subtle matte finish. $25, sephora.com

4. Lisa Eldridge True Velvet Lipstick in Velvet Ribbon

Lorrie also shared this lipstick in the shade Velvet Ribbon, which is a classic deep red lip color. It’s cruelty-free and super pigmented, plus, it leaves your lips with a gorgeous velvet finish. $36, lisaeldridge.com