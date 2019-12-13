Happy Birthday, Taylor Swift: Her 30 Most Memorable Red Carpet Moments On Her Milestone 30th Birthday

Taylor Swift is celebrating a major birthday! Today the singer turns 30 years old and to commemorate the day, we’re looking back at some of her best red carpet looks over the years!

It’s going to be a huge celebration for Taylor Swift who turns 30 today! The Grammy winner’s milestone birthday marks the perfect time to look back on her fashion over the years, and we’re doing just that! The “Lover” songstress has rocked some incredible looks on the red carpet since she first broke onto the scene. From the Grammys to the American Music Awards and every event in between, fans have loved seeing her style evolve.

Nothing was more show stopping than Taylor’s look at the 2016 Grammy Awards. Her two-piece Versace gown was totally dramatic and bright, with pops of pink and orange. Taylor showed off her figure — and her new bob — for the awards ceremony, with her dress fashioning a major slit up the front for the “Shake It Off” singer to flaunt her incredibly long legs. Given how gorgeous and eye-catching the dress was, Taylor chose to go minimalistic on her jewelry, wearing only a simple, sparkling necklace, subtle earrings and a few small rings.

But Taylor never shies away from trying something fun and new while staying true to herself. On Aug. 26, 2019, she hit the red carpet at the MTV Music Video Awards in another Versace garb: a funky blazer dress. The outfit was full of vibrant colors and patterns, which she wore over a hot pink bodysuit. She paired the look with sexy thigh-high boots, wore her hair parted down the middle with soft waves and added a pop with a red lip.

Naturally, that wasn’t the only time Taylor used the MTV VMA red carpet as her own personal runway. Just years prior in 2014, Taylor rocked a stunning blue one piece that pushed the singer out of her comfort zone. The long sleeve and short hem of the outfit complimented Taylor’s figure and her coloration perfectly. Designed by Mary Katrantzou, the outfit was unlike anything fans had seen her in before and was a fun, flirty statement that was perfect for the occasion!

Taylor has gone through such a fascinating style transformation over the years. Fans have loved to see her walk the red carpet and strut her stuff in glamorous gowns, chic jumpsuits and so much more. To take a look and see if you’re favorite Taylor Swift red carpet look made it, click through the gallery above!