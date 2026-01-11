T.K. Carter Cause of Death Updates: How Did ‘The Thing’ Actor Die?

T.K. Carter, the actor recognized for his performances in the horror movie The Thing and the TV series Punky Brewster, died on January 9, 2026. He was 69. Concerns about Carter’s cause of death circulated after the news broke of his passing, as authorities found him deceased.

Carter’s publicist, Tony Freeman, confirmed the tragedy to The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. He said, “T.K. Carter was a consummate professional and a genuine soul whose talent transcended genres. He brought laughter, truth and humanity to every role he touched. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists and fans alike.”

Below, get updates on everything we know so far about Carter’s death.

TK Carter had enormous job back in the 80's. Helping traumatized kids deal with the Challenger Explosion. R.I.P. Mr Carter https://t.co/D7PEI2UNC6 pic.twitter.com/55VEswBiqX — Drunk Superman 🇺🇸 (@DrunkSuperman3) January 10, 2026

Was T.K. Carter Sick Before He Died?

No, Carter had no known health issues or setbacks before he died.

What Was T.K. Carter’s Cause of Death?

At the time of publication, Carter’s cause of death is still unclear. Authorities said that no foul play was suspected, per ABC News.

What Happened to T.K. Carter?

On January 9, 2026, Carter was found dead in his home in Duarte, California, according to multiple outlets. Authorities found a deceased male at 5:42 p.m. local time after responding to a service call.

Per People, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not disclose what prompted the service call, nor who made the call.

What Movies & TV Shows Did T.K. Carter Star in?

As previously noted, Carter starred in the 1982 horror classic The Thing, in addition to the 1980s series Punky Brewster. Other known credits of his include Good Times, The Waltons, The Jeffersons, Good Morning, Family Matters, The Sinbad Show, The Steve Harvey Show, The Nanny, Seems Like Old Times, Southern Comfort, Doctor Detroit, Ski Patrol and My Favorite Martian.

In recent years, Carter appeared in the Ben Affleck-led 2020 film The Way Back, 2022’s Fake Friends, five episodes of Dave and three episodes of The Company You Keep.

Did T.K. Carter Have Children?

Yes, Carter is survived by his children. He kept most of his personal life away from the spotlight, including his family.