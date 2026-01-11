Search

T.K. Carter Cause of Death Updates: How Did ‘The Thing’ Actor Die?

The veteran actor was best known for his performances in 'The Thing' and 'Punky Brewster.'

Reading Time: 2 minute
January 11, 2026 10:01AM EST
T.K. Carter Cause of Death Updates: How Did 'The Thing' Actor Die?
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 07: Actor Tommy Lee Jones and daughter Victoria Jones arrive at the premiere of 'Just Getting Started' at ArcLight Hollywood on December 7, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Jayne Trcka at the premiere of 'Scary Movie', 6/21/00 in New York City. Photo: Scott Gries/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: T. K. Carter attends the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures' " The Way Back" at Regal LA Live on March 01, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Image Credit: Getty Images

T.K. Carter, the actor recognized for his performances in the horror movie The Thing and the TV series Punky Brewster, died on January 9, 2026. He was 69. Concerns about Carter’s cause of death circulated after the news broke of his passing, as authorities found him deceased.

Carter’s publicist, Tony Freeman, confirmed the tragedy to The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. He said, “T.K. Carter was a consummate professional and a genuine soul whose talent transcended genres. He brought laughter, truth and humanity to every role he touched. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists and fans alike.”

 

Below, get updates on everything we know so far about Carter’s death.

Was T.K. Carter Sick Before He Died?

No, Carter had no known health issues or setbacks before he died.

What Was T.K. Carter’s Cause of Death?

At the time of publication, Carter’s cause of death is still unclear. Authorities said that no foul play was suspected, per ABC News.

What Happened to T.K. Carter?

On January 9, 2026, Carter was found dead in his home in Duarte, California, according to multiple outlets. Authorities found a deceased male at 5:42 p.m. local time after responding to a service call.

Per People, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not disclose what prompted the service call, nor who made the call.

What Movies & TV Shows Did T.K. Carter Star in?

As previously noted, Carter starred in the 1982 horror classic The Thing, in addition to the 1980s series Punky Brewster. Other known credits of his include Good Times, The Waltons, The Jeffersons, Good Morning, Family Matters, The Sinbad Show, The Steve Harvey Show, The Nanny, Seems Like Old Times, Southern Comfort, Doctor Detroit, Ski Patrol and My Favorite Martian.

In recent years, Carter appeared in the Ben Affleck-led 2020 film The Way Back, 2022’s Fake Friends, five episodes of Dave and three episodes of The Company You Keep.

Did T.K. Carter Have Children?

Yes, Carter is survived by his children. He kept most of his personal life away from the spotlight, including his family.