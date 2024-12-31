‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ Cast: Jason Momoa & More

Find out more about the Jason-Momoa-led cast of the highly anticipated 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' movie!

'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' Cast
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is getting closer to becoming a big-screen reality! In addition to major Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow cast announcements, a start of filming date has reportedly been set. According to Soap Central, a Production Bulletin update states filming begins in January of 2025, with a release date in June of 2026. Per the outlet, filming will take place in London and an as-yet undisclosed location in Iceland. The movie will be based on a 2022 comic book series of the same name by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

James Gunn (Marvel‘s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise) will co-produce with Peter Safran, and Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya,) is set to direct. Gunn and Safran, for the uninitiated, were tapped to head up Warner Bros. DC Studios back in 2022. As for plot details, which are being kept scarce, producer Gunn gave fans a tantalizing tidbit in 2023. “We will see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, raised on a rock, a chip off of Krypton, and who watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life and then come to Earth,” he told reporters at the time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

And now, even more star-power is being added to the cast of the undoubtedly epic film, in the form of Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa. Learn more about each of the cast members and their roles below.

Milly Alcock: Kara Zor-El, Supergirl

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Cast
Milly Alcock

House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock was tapped for the highly coveted title role early in 2024, with Gunn weighing in on the decision via social media. “Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter [Safran] for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics,” he wrote in a January 30 Thread. “I was watching House of the Dragon and thought she might have the edge, grace and authenticity we needed for the DCU’s Supergirl. And now here we are. Life is wild sometimes.”

Melissa Benoist, the Arrowverse’s own Supergirl, also shared her thoughts on the casting. “I think any and all takes on the character are valuable because of what she stands for,” she told Screenrant in March 2024. “Supergirl as an entity is iconic for a reason and has been since the ’50s. I personally think that every iteration of her is valuable for young women to see, and hopefully [with] every take on her, someone will see themselves in it.”

Jason Momoa: Lobo

Deadline confirmed on December 30, 2024, that Momoa (Game of Thrones, Aquaman) will play antihero Lobo. Momoa took to Instagram the same day to share the big news with a previous statement calling Lobo “the perfect role.” “So Lobo was…I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role.'”

The statement continued, “I mean, listen. If they call me and ask me to play him, it’s a f*ck yeah. I haven’t received that call, so I don’t want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I’m there.” Momoa cheekily captioned the post on Monday, “They called.”

According to DC Comics official bio, Lobo is an alien bounty hunter and The Last Czarnian. Having found himself on the sides of both good and bad guys, he has in the past sparred with The Justice League and Superman, among others.

Matthias Schoenaerts: Krem

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Cast
Matthias Schoenaerts

In September of 2024, Matthias Schoenaerts (The Regime, Rust and Bone,) landed the villain role of Krem of the Yellow Hill, per Deadline. In the King and Evely comic, Krem kills the father of a young alien, who then seeks help from Supergirl to gain justice. Schoenarts, a Belgium native, has previously appeared in Red Sparrow, The Danish Girl, and The Old Guard.

Eve Ridley: Ruthye Mary Knoll

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Cast
Eve Ridley

3 Body Problem star Eve Ridley was confirmed by Deadline as the film’s Ruthye Marye Knoll in October of 2024. In King and Evely’s comic, Ruthye, a young alien, enlists Supergirl to help her exact revenge after her father is killed by Krem. Ridley is a breakout star, garnering buzz for her role in Netflix’s arresting series 3 Body Problem.