What Are the Streamer Awards 2025? Date, Time & How to Vote

Image Credit: Getty Images for QTCinderella

Awards season is coming to an end soon, and the annual Streamer Awards has opened its voting process. Hosted by Twitch streamer, “Wine About It” podcast host and YouTuber QTCinderella, the yearly event takes place in Los Angeles and celebrates those in live-streaming part of the entertainment industry.

Keep reading to learn everything there is to know about the 2025 Streamer Awards.

What Are the Streamer Awards?

Per its official website, the Streamer Awards is an event to recognize those in the live-streaming industry.

“As the first ever streamer-oriented awards show, we aim to recognize the best that live streaming platforms have to offer, as they continue to grow in popularity and change how people consume entertainment,” the website’s description reads. “We aim to honor individuals and groups who have not only worked hard to create great content for their viewers but, more importantly, have fostered entire communities that span the globe. To do this, we try to have a pulse on the community to showcase a diverse set of award categories that include a variety of games, types of content and communities.”

The 5th Annual Streamer Awards 🏆 December 6th, 2025 TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW! Nominations are officially OPEN ⬇️https://t.co/1JGBRu5OF2 pic.twitter.com/Rt2FyV3V56 — The Streamer Awards (@StreamerAwards) October 25, 2025

When Are the 2025 Streamer Awards?

This year’s Streamer Awards will take place on December 6, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT in Los Angeles, California.

How to Vote in the Streamer Awards

The voting process for the 2025 show began on November 16 and will end on November 29. Anyone can cast their vote via the show’s official website.

Winners are determined through a weighted combination of the popular vote and panelists’ vote, which is 70 percent and 30 percent, respectively.

Some of the categories include Best Strategy Game Streamer, Best Creative Arts Streamer, Hidden Gem, Best Speedrun Streamer, Best Battle Royale Streamer, Best Fighting Games Streamer, Best Sports Streamer, Best Fortnite Streamer, the Rising Star Award and more.

How to Watch the Streamer Awards This Year

Viewers can tune into the Streamer Awards via the event’s official X account and QTCinderella’s Twitch account.