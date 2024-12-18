Steve Harvey’s Health: How Is the Comedian & TV Host Feeling?

Steve Harvey has been open about his health throughout his career. The comedian and TV host recently became the subject of a baseless death rumor. It’s unclear where the false rumor began, but fans were relieved to hear that Steve is alive and well. Nevertheless, some are curious about his health.

Hollywood Life has compiled everything that Steve has shared about his health over the years.

Is Steve Harvey OK?

Yes, Steve is OK despite baseless speculation that circulated about him in December 2024. According to multiple outlets, a rumor surfaced online claiming that Steve was dead. Social media users swarmed the internet to weigh in on the chaos.

“Gmorn’n did anyone else wake up to Steve Harvey passed away news and it was a Spam or virus link [sic],” one X user tweeted on December 18, 2024. “Chill out Steve Harvey did not die … Why they doin him like that?” another chimed in.

Steve Harvey’s Health

Over the years, Steve has shared how he maintains his health. He’s also been candid about unhealthy habits, such as smoking cigars.

In 2016, the Family Feud host defended smoking cigars occasionally. “Before you tell me what cigars do to your body, let me tell you what it do for me — because I gotta work from the time I wake up — I say I gotta have little moments in the day where I’m just doing what I wanna do, and a cigar is relaxing to me,” Steve said at the time. He then insisted he doesn’t “do drugs, I [don’t] eat cake I got one woman.”

Two years later, Steve spoke with Men’s Journal about his physicality.

“My arms were just sitting there — just a piece of meat hanging there, with no curves in them, no definition. And I just got tired of looking at myself that way,” Steve said, per PopCulture. “The middle-aged guy that’s been sitting around, getting a little fat, getting lazy, not keeping toned, not stretching, stopping at the fast-food joints, making mashed potatoes and lacing everything in butter? I was that guy.”

In 2024, Steve explained how eating habits went a long way for him in a video that was shared to X (previously known as Twitter).

“I don’t call it dieting, I decide ‘OK, I’m [going to] eat clean for 14 days.’ Eating clean is okay, man,” he said. “If you’re eating good vegetables that’s seasoned right, if you’re eating fish that’s seasoned right, you know, that’s eating clean.”

As for fitness, Steve noted that he puts “a positive spin on everything [he does].”

“You say work out, you know, it’s hard. But if you say, man, I’m in here getting it right, [it] kind of has a positive connotation to it,” he added.