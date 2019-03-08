Stars Who Make A Statement With Their Clothing — Jessica Chastain & More

Who says clothes can’t be fashionable AND for a good cause? These female celebrities wear the causes close to them on their sleeves… or tees… or sweaters.And they look fabulous doing so!

We talk about celebs being stylish a lot — their sexy outfits, their daring dresses, and their runway to street looks. But sometimes, their outfits mean more than just “I think it’s cute.” Celebrity activists, especially women, are using their clothing to make a statement about the causes they’re passionate about. Whether it’s for Time’s Up, #MeToo, Rock the Vote, or whatever’s near and dear to their heart, we’re inspired by women like Bella Hadid and Jessica Chastain who make it known to their fans! And what better way that to salute them than on International Women’s Day?

Before Bella hit the runway at the Prabal Gurung show during New York Fashion Week 2017, she showed the photographers backstage what was really important to her. Bella, as you can see below, rocked a “The Future is Female” tee, and pointed it out in case the message was missed. Her fellow models followed suit with their own tees; one in the background says “Feminist With A Bite.” We need more of that! Jessica was at the forefront of the Time’s Up movement, which called for equal rights and an end to sexual harassment in the workplace — for all women. She even wore a Time’s Up tee for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January 2018. This was right before female celebrities protested and wore all black to the 2018 Golden Globes.

For other celebs, it’s all about getting out the vote! Prior to the 2018 midterm elections, so many stars pushed for their fans to vote, as turnout for midterms are always typically low. Passionate activists like Alyssa Milano not only campaigned door-to-door, ran phone banks, and more, but they made sure each time paparazzi photographed them they were wearing a “vote” shirt. That’s what Alyssa did at the Fahrenheit 11/9 premiere in September 2018!

For more pics of stars proudly repping their cause with their clothes, like Michelle Obama, Millie Bobby Brown, and more, scroll through our gallery above!