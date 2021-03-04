Stars Who Make A Statement With Their Clothing: See Bella Hadid & More

Gallery

Hailey Bieber co-starred in Levi's 2020 Vote campaign, encouraging US voters to "get educated about their voting status, voting rights, and registration information", ahead of the Presidential election on November 3.
Bella Hadid heads to Brooklyn to shop at the Sidewalk Sale for Social Justice in Brooklyn benefiting the Black Lives Matter movement. The top model sported a Gaultier Jeans red top that read Fight Racism and printed pants with a vintage crossbody leather bag. Bella donated items to the event and made sure to pick up something for herself as well. *Shot on September 27, 2020*
Nev Schulman makes a political statement wearing Black Lives Matter shirt.
Demi Lovato sends a statement with Feminist t-shirt while catching a flight out of LAX, California. 30 Jun 2017
Who says clothing can’t be fashionable AND for a good cause? These female celebrities wear the causes close to them on their sleeves… or tees… or sweaters. Take a look at Bella Hadid and more stars advocating for women, voting and much more. 

We talk about celebs being stylish and looking glamorous — from their sultry streetwear, to their fierce red carpet fashion and beyond. But sometimes, the meaning behind their ensembles is much deeper than designers labels and custom creations. Celebrity activists, especially females in Hollywood, are not only using their voices to help create change — they’re spreading powerful messages they believe in through fashion. Stars like Bella Hadid and Jessica Chastain have stepped out wearing messaging about causes they’re passionate about. Whether stars have supported the Black Lives Matter, Time’s Up and #MeToo Movements, Rock the Vote, we’re inspired by these women. — See photos of them raising awareness for voting and more by scrolling through our attached gallery!

Bella Hadid shopping with friends at the Sidewalk Sale for Social Justice in Brooklyn benefiting the Black Lives Matter movement on September 27, 2020.  She wore a top that read Fight Racism’. (Photo credit: SPLASH / BACKGRID)

Before Bella hit the runway for the Prabal Gurung show at New York Fashion Week in 2017, she showed the photographers backstage the message that was most important to her. — “The Future Is Female,” read Bella’s white t-shirt in black lettering. That year, Prabal Gurung took a stand for women’s rights by centering his presentation  around pro-feminism messaging. Her fellow models followed suit with message-tees of their own. A model who stood behind Bella in the snap, wore a top with the message, “Feminist With A Bite”.

Demi Lovato sends a statement with her t-shirt while catching a flight out of LAX on June 30, 2017. ‘It read: ‘We Should All Be Feminists’. (Photo credit: Edwin Merino / MEGA)

Jessica Chastain is another star who advocates for what she believes in. The actress was at the forefront of the Time’s Up movement, which called for equal rights and an end to sexual harassment in the workplace — for all women. In January 2018, Jessica wore a Time’s Up shirt for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Her fashion statement came right before female celebrities wore all black to the 2018 Golden Globes in solidarity and support of the Time’s Up movement.

Hailey Baldwin in Levi’s 2020 Vote campaign, which encouraged U.S. voters to ‘get educated about their voting status, voting rights, and registration information,’ ahead of the Presidential election. (Photo credit: Levi’s/MEGA)

For other celebs, it’s all about getting out the vote! Prior to the 2018 midterm elections, many stars pushed for their fans to vote, via social media and beyond. Passionate activists like Alyssa Milano not only campaigned door-to-door and ran phone banks — but, they strategically wore shirts that said “vote” while out and about so that paparazzi spread the word. That’s what Alyssa did at the Fahrenheit 11/9 premiere in September 2018! — See that moment and more powerful photos of women in Hollywood  proudly repping the causes they’re close to.  