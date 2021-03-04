Stars Who Make A Statement With Their Clothing: See Bella Hadid & More

Who says clothing can’t be fashionable AND for a good cause? These female celebrities wear the causes close to them on their sleeves… or tees… or sweaters. Take a look at Bella Hadid and more stars advocating for women, voting and much more.

We talk about celebs being stylish and looking glamorous — from their sultry streetwear, to their fierce red carpet fashion and beyond. But sometimes, the meaning behind their ensembles is much deeper than designers labels and custom creations. Celebrity activists, especially females in Hollywood, are not only using their voices to help create change — they’re spreading powerful messages they believe in through fashion. Stars like Bella Hadid and Jessica Chastain have stepped out wearing messaging about causes they’re passionate about. Whether stars have supported the Black Lives Matter, Time’s Up and #MeToo Movements, Rock the Vote, we’re inspired by these women. — See photos of them raising awareness for voting and more by scrolling through our attached gallery!

Before Bella hit the runway for the Prabal Gurung show at New York Fashion Week in 2017, she showed the photographers backstage the message that was most important to her. — “The Future Is Female,” read Bella’s white t-shirt in black lettering. That year, Prabal Gurung took a stand for women’s rights by centering his presentation around pro-feminism messaging. Her fellow models followed suit with message-tees of their own. A model who stood behind Bella in the snap, wore a top with the message, “Feminist With A Bite”.

Jessica Chastain is another star who advocates for what she believes in. The actress was at the forefront of the Time’s Up movement, which called for equal rights and an end to sexual harassment in the workplace — for all women. In January 2018, Jessica wore a Time’s Up shirt for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Her fashion statement came right before female celebrities wore all black to the 2018 Golden Globes in solidarity and support of the Time’s Up movement.

For other celebs, it’s all about getting out the vote! Prior to the 2018 midterm elections, many stars pushed for their fans to vote, via social media and beyond. Passionate activists like Alyssa Milano not only campaigned door-to-door and ran phone banks — but, they strategically wore shirts that said “vote” while out and about so that paparazzi spread the word. That’s what Alyssa did at the Fahrenheit 11/9 premiere in September 2018! — See that moment and more powerful photos of women in Hollywood proudly repping the causes they’re close to.