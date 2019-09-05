Gallery
Sheer Dresses: Olivia Culpo, Cara Delevingne & More Stars Slaying The Sexy Fall Trend

Cara Delevingne
Stars like Cara Delevingne are reaching for sheer dresses this season for a sexy — and easy — look that always win. See pics of Cara and other stars who love the see-through trend.

Summer’s almost over, and figuring out what to wear for the weather has never been harder. Will it be 90 degrees, or a crisp 65 — or will it just change at the blink of the eye, leaving you way too uncomfortable? Celebrities have already flocked to the perfect type of outfit for this transition season as we head into the fall: sheer dresses! The delicate garments give coverage while still giving you room to stay cool — and they’re utterly sexy, too. No wonder stars like Cara Delevingne love them.

Cara, 27, rocked a super sheer number while attending a screening for her new Amazon Prime show, Carnival Row, in New York City on September 3. The model and actress revamped the classic Little Black Dress (LBD) by rocking a very 1990s-inspired version with a sheer panel over her rock-hard abs. The sheer section featured glittery stripes for an added pinch of glamour. Olivia Culpo, 27, put a sweet twist on the sheer trend when she rocked a bubblegum pink, lace number during a Coachella 2019 party that would still be perfect for the transition into fall.

The model and former Miss Universe’s bodycon dress, worn to the Lucky Brand Party at the Arrive Hotel in Palm Springs, featured a pencil skirt and pretty ruffles, while also showing ample cleavage. She also rocked a sheer dress, this time in gold, while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over the summer. The sultry number. featuring a thigh-high slit and long sleeves, did little to cover up her bikini while she relaxed (well, posed) poolside.

To see more pics of stars who love themselves a sheer dress, like Sophie Turner, Bella Hadid, and Heidi Klum, scroll through our gallery above. They’re all so utterly sexy!