Olivia Culpo posed with confidence in a new pic that shows her wearing a figure-flattering gold bikini under a matching sheer dress during her vacation in Mexico on July 7.

Olivia Culpo, 27, is sizzling hot in her latest photo and she knows it! The model took to Instagram on July 7 to share an incredible pic of herself looking radiant and sexy in a metallic gold bikini under a matching gold sheer dress while standing in front of a pool in Mexico. She let her brunette locks down and accessorized with a pair of shades and a necklace for the eye-catching photo, and we truly can’t look away! “Officially on vacation mode 😁,” she captioned the snapshot while setting her location to be at Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort.

Fans of the beauty couldn’t help but leave positive comments on the pic shortly after it was posted. “Absolutely a Gorgeous Hottie 💘🔥🔥🔥💘,” one fan wrote, while another called her “a golden goddess”. Other simply left her heart and kissing emojis, making it known they loved the new photo.

With a stunning appearance such as Olivia’s and a beautiful environment, it seems her summer is off to a great start. The gorgeous gal posted a similar photo just last month on June 9 and she looked just as amazing. In the photo, she’s wearing a tan bikini from INDAH Clothing while lounging by a pool. Her abs are just as flat as in her recent pic and her confidence is just as apparent. As a model, Olivia is used to her pic being taken, so it’s understandable she’d be such a pro at it, but she still always impresses us with each one!

Olivia doesn’t have to be posing to look great either. She has been seen wearing her best dress on numerous occasions and proves she’s stylish with her cute choices. Whether she’s going to dinner in a black transparent slip dress, or running errands in a black shirt dress with thigh-high red leather boots, this lady knows how to work it every single time!