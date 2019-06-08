Olivia Culpo Goes Daring For Dinner In Transparent Slip Dress That Reveals Her Lingerie

Olivia Culpo stepped out looking absolutely stunning in a sexy flowing black sheer dress that showed off a peek of her undergarments when she went to out to dinner in Los Angeles on June 7.

Olivia Culpo, 27, wasn’t afraid to show off her bra and underwear when she went on a dinner outing with actress Cara Santana, 34, in Los Angeles on June 7, and it was eye-catching! The model was an amazing sight-to-see in a little black see-through dress that revealed her matching black lingerie underneath and black strappy heels. She had her hair tied back into a sophisticated hairstyle and was all smiles as she walked outside of the restaurant. Cara was more conservative with her outfit choice when she wore a long-sleeved snakeskin top and jeans for the outing but looked equally as incredible.

This isn’t the first time Olivia has received attention for her gorgeous looks in the last week. The stunner also made headlines when she proved she’s ready for summer by posting a flattering mirror selfie that showed her flaunting a yellow bikini while holding a half-eaten apple. “An apple a day,” she captioned the pic, which was met with non-stopping compliments from her many online admirers.

Since taking photos on a regular basis is Olivia’s job, she’s no stranger to trying out different poses and outfits and that’s clearly the case with her public appearances.. From glimmering gowns on red carpets to cute stylish dresses (who could forget that light pink sheer one at Coachella?) during casual events, this lady sure knows how to rock various fashion choices whenever she gets the chance! With beautiful features and a fit and toned body, there’s not much she can’t pull off!

We can’t wait to see what other summery looks Olivia shows off in the coming weeks. It’s always great to see her enjoying her days when we can so we’re excited!