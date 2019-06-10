Olivia Culpo Lounges By The Pool & Shows Off Her Abs & Glowing Tan In New Bikini Photo

Olivia Culpo sizzled in a new bikini pic that flaunted her flatter than flat abs, and showcased her perfect tan. Fans are obviously obsessed with her beautiful photo!

Is there anything Olivia Culpo doesn’t look good in? The 27-year-old model’s latest Instagram, posted June 9, shows her casually lounging by a pool as she wears a unique, fringed bikini from INDAH Clothing. The former Miss USA and Miss Universe is toned and tanned in her high-cut bottoms and triangle top. Her stomach seems impossibly flat in the bikini, which is amazing considering her pose. She’s kneeling, and we all know how hard it is to making that happen! Her hips look great in the cut of the swimsuit, too. Unlike the rest of us, Olivia’s hair and makeup game is on point while at the pool. We’re typically rubbing sunscreen out of our eyes and putting our tangled chlorine hair in a bun while poolside, but Olivia went with full, Old Hollywood glamour.

That hair! Those brows! That lipstick! Olivia’s fans were all about her dreamy pic. They totally gushed about her in the comments section on her Instagram pic, which you can see in all its glory below. “Hottttieeeeee.” “Perfection.” “Stunning” — just a few of the common phrases popping up to describe Olivia! The fire emojis were used amply, too. One fan said that she was “glowing ❤️.” A lot of fans agreed that this bikini pic was the perfect dose of Monday Motivation to kickstart their week. Thanks, Olivia!

Olivia’s bikini pic comes the same day that she posted two other sexy photos that drove fans wild. Both showed her wearing the prettiest white wrap dress, which she paired with a white jacket and simple flip flops, while wine tasting in Napa, California. In the second pic, Olivia and her friend, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and blogger Kristen Louelle, are boarding a private jet!

Oliva’s Instagram account is chock full of beautiful bikini shots and other gorgeous looks. With all three of the pics mentioned above dropping in just one day, we can’t wait to see what she posts next!