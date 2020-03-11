Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, & 20 More Stars Looking Incredible In Skintight Animal Print Dresses

Snakes, and zebras, and tigers, oh my! Celebs from Jennifer Lopez, to Nicki Minaj, and so many more are showing off their wild side and we’re taking a look at some of our favorite skintight animal print fashion moments!

Out of the rainforest and into the concrete jungle and red carpet; these celebs are breaking out some wild patterns when it comes to their fashion! Animal prints never go out of style and have been enjoying quite the resurgence with a number of stars breaking out their stripes, spots, snakeskin, and more throughout their wardrobe. Now, we’re getting some inspiration from our favorite famous faces and how they are putting their own sexy spin on skintight animal print dresses!

Mother-of-four Kim Kardashian showed off her fit figure when she attended the 45th Annual People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 10, 2019. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s, 39, dress accentuated her famous curves perfectly! The snakeskin print was so alluring, making Kim a standout on the red carpet. Designed by Versace, the floor length dress cinched her waist and bust line perfectly, featuring a sweetheart neckline with thin straps.

Jennifer Lopez‘s look at the World Of Dance FYC event in May 2018 was totally “cheetahlicious” to say the least! The Hustlers star, 50, attended the event and looked positively ageless in a super tight, long sleeved cheetah print dress with high, structured shoulders and a turtleneck. She wore her hair slicked back in a tight bun and paired her sexy dress with some sheer black pumps! Without a doubt, J. Lo looked radiant in her fabulous frock!

Another recording artist who proved just how timeless animal print can be was none other than Nicki Minaj! While attending the Givenchy show at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11, 2015, Nicki stepped out onto the pavement in her own Givenchy outfit that offered some very real vintage vibes. Nicki sported her leopard print look with a dress that was fit to her body effortlessly. The dress, which cinched around the “Super Bass” rapper’s, 37, knees with a ruffled flair, hugged her curves and was paired with a set of black pumps and an accompanying kimono-style jacket.

Of course, there are so many more photos of stars sporting their sexy animal prints where these women came from! To see more photos of celebs wearing skintight animal print dresses, click through the gallery above!