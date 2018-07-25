Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Abs On 49th Bday & 11 More Times She Showed Off Her Rock-Hard Stomach

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her birthday on the beach, but the stunning bikini pics from her special day aren’t the only time we’ve seen her flaunt her impossibly toned abs. See her sexiest ab-baring pics here!

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 49th birthday on July 24, and she looked incredible as always. The “Waiting For Tonight” hitmaker enjoyed her special day with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 42, and her kid, Emme and Max, both 10, and some of her closest pals. The fun group-hang took place on a beach, which could be seen in JLo’s Instagram pics from the occasion. “Current birthday situation… yup,” she captioned two photos of her standing in a bikini while surrounded by loved ones and holding a bottle of wine.

Since she chose to spend her bday on the shore, it makes sense that the Second Act star sported a bikini for the party. Jen looked absolutely amazing in a black and white string bikini that showed off her rock-hard abs. She’s killin’ it!

Current birthday situation… yup A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2018 at 5:06pm PDT

It’s no secret that the singer is super fit. She consistently shows off her toned tummy in crop tops and gorgeous gowns that feature expertly placed cut-outs across her stomach. But it’s not easy looking that good! Jennifer is dedicated to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She always makes sure “she gets at least eight hours of sleep a night” and “doesn’t drink alcohol, never smokes and isn’t a fan of coffee,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

She also “drinks a ton of water” and her diet is “super clean.” Jen loves organic food and “eats a lot of lean meat, fish, veggies, and pulses. Even when she snacks, it’s on healthy things like fruits and veggies.” Excellent! Get clicking through the gallery above to see 12 of the times where JLo showed off her toned belly!