Hailey Baldwin, Sofia Richie & 23 More Stars Who Have Slayed In High Boots & Mini Dresses

Talk about a killer combo! Stars like Sofia Richie, Hailey Baldwin & so many more are rocking knee-high boots with mini dresses, & looking fabulous while doing so!

Some of our favorite celebrities are offering us some major style-inpso! With springtime just around the corner, a favorite look worn by a slew of starlets is making a triumphant return: mini dresses and knee-high boots! It can be quite a challenge to dress for the in-between of winter and spring. Some days offer warmer temperatures fit for a flirty T-shirt dress, but other days drastically fall back into chillier territory, with many opting for the knee-high boots to stay warm. As a fashionable compromise, why not combine the two? That’s what so many stars have been doing, and we’re taking a look back at the fashion moments where these celebs turned the pavement into their own personal catwalk!

One star who has been rocking this trend for the past few seasons is Sofia Richie. The model, 21, attended a lunch for her collaboration with Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie at hotspot Nobu Malibu on July 1, 2019 wearing a skin-tight mini dress with a pair of knee-high snakeskin boots! Striking a fierce pose for photographers, Sofia looked confident and sexy in the look that worked as well for summer as it could for spring!

But this trend isn’t just made for semi-casual occasions. Taylor Swift put her own spin on the trend when she attended the 47th Annual American Music Awards on Nov. 24. The “Lover” songstress, 30, hit the red carpet just before she was honored with the Artist of the Decade award wearing a glimmering green Julien Macdonald dress with knee-high black boots designed by Casadei. Taylor’s side-swept hair and fringe framed her face beautifully as she struck a pose before hitting one of music’s biggest fan-voted award ceremonies! The singer showed that you can totally pull off this look even for a formal occasion.

Some nights, however, you just want to get dressed up and head out on the town with pals for dinner! That’s just what Hailey Baldwin did during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 26. The model, 23, had a fun night out in the city wearing a mini dress by Mulberry with knee-high brown boots by Amina Muaddi, and a cream colored bag designed by Bottega Veneta. The newly-minted Mrs. Bieber‘s mocha colored ensemble was truly a perfect match in the final few days of February before ushering in spring during the month of March! Hailey, whose makeup was done to bring out her natural beauty, looked so fashion forward for her night out!

There are so many more fashionable stars rocking the mini-dress and knee-high boots trend where these ladies came from! To see more pics of your favorite stars wearing this style, click through the gallery above!