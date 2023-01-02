Stars Kissing At Midnight On New Year’s Eve: Cardi B, Courteney Cox & More

Let’s kiss 2022 goodbye! The stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve was the perfect moment for many of your favorite stars to share a kiss with their loved ones and look forward to the future. Tinseltown’s finest rang in 2023 with a sweet smooch and made sure to share the special moment with their fans on social media. Take a look at celebs sharing a kiss at midnight on New Year’s Eve!

Cardi B & Offset

Cardi B and Offset celebrating New Years Eve at E11even Club in Miami. pic.twitter.com/i3dwh1uAu2 — Fan Account | #BLM 💎❤️‍🔥 (@BardiUpdatess) January 1, 2023

Cardi B and her husband Offset rang in the new year with a wild performance in Miami. The gorgeous couple appeared together at E11EVEN nightclub on Saturday night for the concert, which the “Bodak Yellow” singer documented on her Instagram. In another clip shared by the stunning Grammy winner, Cardi B stood in front of Offset in her fabulous gown before turning her head to steal a smooch from her beau.

Courteney Cox & Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox and her handsome beau Johnny McDaid, who have been going from strength to strength since 2013, looked completely loved up while ringing in the New Year! The Friends alum took to her Instagram to share a sweet album of the couple with their arms around each other as they shared a smooch at midnight. “Happy GMT New Year!♥️♥️♥️,” the actress captioned the snap. And BFF Jennfier Aniston was sure to cheers the couple as she left the champagne glasses emoji in the comment section!

Cher & AE Edwards

Happy New Year

Daddy pic.twitter.com/hkJLAlsPqU — Cher (@cher) January 1, 2023

Cher really rang in the New Year as she had fans guessing — again — if she was engaged to her new boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards. The iconic singer/actress even referred to her much younger beau as “Daddy” when she shared a clip of them partying together on NYE to her Twitter. In another photo of the couple laughing, Cher wrote, “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her.” Check their NYE smooch out above!