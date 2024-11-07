When Is Starbucks’ Red Cup Day 2024? How to Claim Your Holiday Freebie

Image Credit: Courtesy of Starbucks

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and Starbucks is ready to celebrate!

The coffee chain recently teased the upcoming festivities on Instagram, sharing a picture of a wrapped gift with a red Starbucks cup tag reading “11/7” and the caption “Holiday cheer is almost here.” Fans of the season and their favorite brews have already begun expressing excitement and anticipation.

Here’s everything you need to know about when Starbucks’ holiday menu will hit stores, plus all the details on how and when customers can snag a freebie on Red Cup Day.

When Does Starbucks’ Holiday Menu Launch?

The date teased in Starbucks’ social media post was for the holiday-themed menu launch. Starting Thursday, November 7, fans can indulge in their favorite seasonal hot beverages—and for the first time, enjoy festive Refreshers as well.

What Drinks Are on the Holiday Menu?

Starbucks is bringing back its iconic Peppermint Mocha—a holiday favorite for over 20 years—along with other classics like the Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai. Seasonal cold foams, like peppermint chocolate, are also making a return, along with new options such as Gingerbread Cold Foam and Salted Pecan Cold Foam, which can be added to any drink for a festive twist.

In exciting news, Starbucks is debuting its first-ever holiday Refreshers with the Cran-Merry Orange Refresher. Customers can also enjoy this drink as a Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher or opt for a Cran-Merry Drink by adding coconut milk.

“These beverages were very much inspired by this idea of a festive punch as a sensorial experience—the appearance, the aroma, the taste,” Billy Altieri, lead beverage developer for Starbucks, said in an announcement for the new menu items.

The chain will also offer food items like returning favorites such as the Sugar Plum Cheese Danish and Cranberry Bliss Bars, along with three new sweets and one savory option: Dark Toffee Bundt, Penguin Cookie, Snowman Cake Pop, and Turkey Sage Danish.

When Is Red Cup Day?

For 2024, Starbucks’ Red Cup Day will take place on Saturday, November 16.

In the past three years, the event has fallen on Thursday, November 16, Thursday, November 17, and Thursday, November 18.

How to Get a Free Red Cup

Customers can order any size handcrafted holiday or fall beverage—hot, iced, or blended—and receive a free grande (16-ounce) Starbucks reusable red cup with a “whimsical mod design,” while supplies last.

They can then bring the cup back to receive a 10-cent discount on their beverage, plus 25 bonus stars for Starbucks Rewards members who use the Starbucks app.