What Is Starbucks’ Open Door Policy? What It Means Now

Image Credit: Getty Images

Starbucks was always known for its laid-back approach to taking care of customers. As most know, the coffee chain typically embraces a “the customer is always right” mindset, allowing anyone who walks in the door to use a Starbucks store’s facilities. That is changing now, as the business is updating its open door policy in 2025. Learn more about what it was and what the changes are below.

What Was Starbucks’ Open Door Policy?

In short, Starbucks allowed individuals to use their restrooms and cafés without being asked to purchase something as other restaurants require.

How Did Starbucks’ Open Door Policy Change?

The updated policy at Starbucks removes the open door policy. Therefore, going forward, a person cannot use a store’s facilities or cafés without buying an item. The worldwide chain explained that this policy change is part of an effort to improve store quality. In a statement to CNN, a Starbucks spokesperson noted that this is a “practical step that helps us prioritize our paying customers who want to sit and enjoy our cafés or need to use the restroom during their visit.”

“By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone,” the chain noted in its statement.

Starbucks announces it is reversing its open-door policy in North American stores. Anybody that wants to hang out or use the restroom must buy something. pic.twitter.com/UhKiy8VXqs — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 14, 2025

According to Starbucks’ updated Coffeehouse Code of Conduct, the business indicates, “We want to ensure our spaces are prioritized for use by our customers. Our Coffeehouse Code of Conduct is something most retailers have and is designed to provide clarity that our spaces – including our cafes, patios and restrooms – are for use by customers and partners.”

“Partners” refers to Starbucks’ term for its employees. Additionally, the code of conduct lists the following to ensure a respectful space in each of its stores:

No misuse or disruption of our spaces

No discrimination or harassment

No violence or abusive/threatening language

No consuming outside alcohol

No smoking/vaping or drug use

No panhandling

Do Other Restaurants Have the Same Policy Now?

Other fast-food restaurants, including chains and franchises, have different customer policies. Some Dunkin’ Donuts locations, for example, may embrace the open door policy for anyone who is not a paying customer. However, since Dunkin’ is a franchise, it depends on the store.