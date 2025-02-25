Starbucks Drink Menu Changes: Which Frappes Are Going Away?

Image Credit: Getty Images

To all Starbucks lovers, expect some changes to the menu as the company has announced plans to reduce its offerings. The coffee shop, known for its wide variety of coffee flavors and styles, is streamlining its options. While many enjoy favorites like frappuccinos, caramel macchiatos, holiday drinks, and popular treats like cake pops, some of these items may no longer be available, meaning your go-to order might soon be off the menu.

Since its founding in 1971, Starbucks has built a rich history around its evolving menu. Here’s why the company has decided to scale it down now.

Why Is Starbucks Changing Its Menu?

According to USA Today, Starbucks explained its decision in a statement, “We’re simplifying our menu to focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence. This will make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company,”

Which Starbucks Drinks Are Being Removed?

Per USA Today, Starbucks spokesperson Erin Stan revealed the list of drinks being removed:

Espresso Frappuccino

Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino

Java Chip Frappuccino

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

Chai Crème Frappuccino

Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino

Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino

Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino

White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino

White Hot Chocolate

Royal English Breakfast Latte

Iced Matcha Lemonade

Honey Almondmilk Flat White

Though these drinks are leaving the menu, Starbucks is bringing back fan-favorite lavender beverages and introducing new options like the Iced Cherry Chai and the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket.

Starbucks’ Revenue in 2024

In 2024, Starbucks reported $36.2 billion in revenue, according to Starbucks Investor Relations. Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol addressed the company’s future strategy, stating, “Our fourth quarter performance makes it clear that we need to fundamentally change our strategy so we can get back to growth and that’s exactly what we are doing with our ‘Back to Starbucks’ plan.”

He added,”I’ve spent my first several weeks in stores engaging with and listening to feedback from our partners and customers. It’s clear that Starbucks is a much-loved brand. We need to focus on what has always set us apart — a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather and where we serve the finest coffee, handcrafted by our skilled baristas. We are energized and the team is already moving quickly. I’ll share more details at our upcoming earnings call, but invite you to listen to my initial thoughts on our investor relations website.”